What To Buy (And Avoid) At Aldi In Spring 2025
As far as I'm concerned, Aldi is at the top of its game when experimenting with seasonal products. Sometimes weird, sometimes wacky, and sometimes wonderful, Aldi likes to consistently keep me on my toes with new items that align with warmer or cooler weather. In the fall, you can expect pumpkin pie caramel clusters or apple pie sandwich creme cookies; in the spring, you can venture into zingy orange jaffa cakes or mango chili goat milk cheese. But in this sea of seasonal products, what's really worth spending the money on?
For this article, I visited Aldi for peak spring product availability and picked up many items you'd be hard-pressed to find in a few months. I wanted to find out, both for myself and all of you other Aldi lovers out there, which items to buy and which to avoid. Read this list before your next trip and thank me later!
Buy: Chipotle Salmon Burgers
First of all, let me just say that these burgers are not precooked. It's very important to cook them to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for safe consumption! I cooked mine in an air fryer, and it worked well, so feel free to do the same.
Now that that's out of the way, let's get on to the review. These salmon burgers are seasoned with various peppers, onion, garlic, and more to give them a lot of flavor, and it really worked. In my opinion, everything in these burgers just really worked. For one thing, they are incredibly moist and juicy, more so than almost any beef burger I've tried. They almost melt in your mouth without being too fatty, while still having that nice grilled flavor and crisp edges. The salmon flavor is fresh and authentic, but lifted by all those spices and seasonings to something really fun, bright, and summery. I was so impressed, honestly. I'd love to have one of these with sliced avocado, fresh tomato, and red onion. Even better, Aldi also offers a teriyaki seasoned version, so you can try both.
Avoid: Mango Chili Goat Milk Cheese Log
Goat cheese is something that Aldi does really, really well. In any given season, there will be plenty of flavors to choose from, be it plain or something intriguing like this mango chili option. I had no idea how sweet fruit, spicy peppers, and tart goat cheese would go together, so I had to make sure to try this one out of pure curiosity.
Aldi's plain goat cheese is always good. It's tangy, creamy, and tastes great with honey on a slice of toast. This is the same plain cheese rolled in bits of mango and chili, the coating being what hits your tongue first. And that meant that when I tried it, I was immediately hit with spiciness. It was nothing crazy but much more than I expected, especially from a cheese. The mango came second and was very muted, but nice. Still, I have to say that the heat just overwhelmed the tropical fruit flavor and even the cheese flavor itself, making everything taste homogenous rather than complex. Also, I couldn't quite figure out what I'd use this cheese for; it's so spicy and has a niche flavor profile, meaning I'd find it less ideal for a cracker or salad. So try it if you're curious; otherwise, I would avoid it.
Buy: Smoked Gouda Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is a college dorm favorite, a kid's meal staple, and a classic Thanksgiving side. Macaroni and cheese has range. Besides, the options are endless; elbows or shells? Classic cheddar or Brie? Plain or with a decadent, crunchy topping? It's almost all good, even just the Kraft boxed stuff. So if you're someone who likes Kraft's nostalgic macaroni and cheese anyway, why not treat yourself to something just as easy but slightly more interesting?
This Gouda macaroni and cheese has a little extra something to it. Gouda isn't as polarizing a cheese as others, but it still has just a touch of funkiness to it. And in this case, that funkiness adds a level of pizzazz and flavor to what is mostly a regular boxed mac n' cheese. It's nothing too special, but it's definitely a fun change of pace. So while doing your weekly shopping, instead of grabbing what you always grab, try this one. Maybe buy a wedge of one of Aldi's Goudas and shave some on top for extra decadence.
Buy: Cilantro Lime Salsa
Salsa is an absolute staple in my home, and therefore, I have tried many. Sometimes, if it's a really excellent one, I will literally eat it out of the jar. Usually, of course, that happens when it's a fresh salsa found in the refrigerated section of the grocery store, not a jarred salsa. But this cilantro lime salsa hidden away in Aldi's pantry section is one of those I might sneak a spoonful of even without tortilla chips.
This salsa has a great texture, neither too chunky nor too runny. The tomatoes and green peppers are the perfect size for scooping up. And the flavor? Excellent. Often, jarred salsas taste dull or almost stale. Lime is one of the best pairings with tomatoes, peppers, and onions, because the bright acidity lifts the other ingredients and makes them taste fresher by default. The same goes for cilantro, unless you're one of those poor people who think it tastes like soap. But anyone who doesn't hate cilantro will probably like this salsa and find it a much more vibrant alternative to the usual Tostitos or On The Border.
Avoid: Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Wavy Potato Chips
If you're someone who likes trying new fun snack flavors, Aldi is great for seasonal potato chips. The store's Clancy's brand offers lots of rotating and permanent options, and I really enjoy their classic, plain kettle chips. I was interested to try two of their more warm-weather-inspired flavors, including this loaded bacon and cheddar wavy alternative.
I do like a good wavy chip, particularly when it's either flaky and crispy or thick and crunchy. This is somewhere in between the two, meaning, honestly, that its texture is just average. As for the main event, that loaded bacon cheddar inspiration, it mostly just tasted of smoke flavor and some nondescript cheese powder. Needless to say, I was not impressed. It promised much more than it provided. It sounds great, but it's really just a very average potato chip with a very underwhelming flavor. I would avoid them in favor of other Aldi chips or even my favorite Lay's varieties.
Buy: Dill Pickle Hummus
Pickles are really having a moment. Or maybe they're just always having a moment; if you meet someone who loves pickles, you know how much they'll tell you about it. I am a skeptical pickle lover. Some pickle-flavored products are great; others take it too far. With that mindset, I picked up some of Aldi's dill pickle hummus for this taste test and hoped for the best.
My hopes were not in vain. If you enjoy hummus and pickles, you will absolutely enjoy this hummus. It's creamy and smooth, except for, of course, the tiny chunks of actual pickles in it. Yes, the hummus doesn't just have the flavors of dill and vinegar like so many pickle-inspired products do; it actually has pickles themselves! There's plenty of dill flavor, too, naturally, and that amazing salty, briny taste that folds so well into the mild flavor of chickpeas. It's a pretty amazing snack, really, and would be great incorporated into a Mediterranean platter, or simply just with pita chips.
Avoid: Cheesecake Sampler
Okay, this is the big leagues, here; four flavors of cheesecake in one neat little package. This is what dreams are made of. Right? Well, I hoped so. Nobody wants to be disappointed in cheesecake. But I'll warn you, I'm a tough cheesecake customer; my mother makes the very best New York-style cheesecake I've ever tried. Do your best, Aldi.
The sampler includes, yes, that classic New York-style, as well as triple chocolate, strawberry swirl, and turtle (chocolate caramel). As I expected, these cheesecakes were just okay. I tried the basic New York-style first and found it pleasant, but also very sweet and somewhat flavorless. It was missing that cheesy tang that sets the best cheesecakes apart in favor of just a smooth sugary taste. The turtle flavor was more fun because of its chocolate graham cracker base that tasted like a brownie, but the fruit in the strawberry option tasted like Jell-O, and the triple chocolate wasn't as deeply chocolatey as I was hoping for. Overall, this is fine if you're really, really craving cheesecake. Otherwise, avoid.
Avoid: Beef Taquitos
Essentially, taquitos are corn tortillas rolled around a simple filling and fried until the edges have a great crisp to them. Aldi's are found in the frozen section, and if you're not into beef, there is also a chicken option.
I used to adore frozen taquitos as a TV dinner growing up, watching a baseball game while Mom took a cooking break. I hadn't tried any for years, but the nostalgic glow dimmed a little when I sampled these. Aldi's taquitos are pretty dry and definitely flavorless, just a flat-tasting corn shell around mostly unseasoned ground beef. That's it. They're desperate for a dipping sauce, such as that cilantro lime salsa, preferably also some sour cream. They disappointed me in being so lackluster, and I wouldn't recommend them unless you're hurrying through the frozen section tossing snacks into your cart for lazy nights when you don't feel like cooking. You can find frozen "fun food" items with a lot more going for them than these.
Buy: Balsamic Onion Cheddar Cheese
I'll be honest, I did not expect much from this particular Aldi cheese. For one thing, I've tried other oniony cheeses from brands like Boursin and Trader Joe's, and both were excellent. I just didn't expect Aldi's to hold up. I was wrong.
This is a crumbly but also moist cheddar cheese that comes in a 5.3-ounce wedge. When I tried a little, just plain without a cracker for best testing, I first just tasted a tangy cheese with an interesting flavor wrapped up in a surprisingly creamy cheese. Then I got notes of rich balsamic vinegar, the kind you'd want on a good fresh salad. Then I got the slightly salty, aromatic pungency of onions. It was far more complex than I thought it would be, and I was really impressed, immediately wanting to go back for more. The flavors work really well together, and the cheese's consistency is quite nice, so I'd recommend it if you're looking for an intriguing addition to a cheese board.
Avoid: Cheesy Queso Potato Chips
You read my opinion on Aldi's loaded bacon and cheddar wavy potato chips before, and are probably hoping that the negative was balanced out by a positive opinion on these cheesy queso potato chips. Sadly, I must report that I was similarly disappointed by these as well.
I was very intrigued by them, too, seeing as queso is a bit of an unusual cheese flavor to add to potato chips. But when I tried them, I wasn't met with anything very cheesy at all. Instead, it was just this strange, almost musty flavor that only tasted like bland nothingness, if not something actively unpleasant. It's hard to describe, but it definitely was neither cheesy nor tasty. The best part was the hint of jalapeno spice that snuck up at the end, but it wasn't enough to save these chips. I'd avoid these, especially since there are so many better, fun flavors of potato chips currently on the market. Better luck next time, Aldi!
Avoid: Milk Chocolate S'mores Clusters
Aldi's chocolate section is always a worthwhile stop. From chocolate-covered cherries to classic truffles, Aldi has many options, and I've tried enough to know what's good and what's ... less good. These milk chocolate s'mores clusters are a fun take on a favorite, but would I repurchase them? Probably not.
Every element of the classic campfire treat is present in these clusters: milk chocolate, mini graham crackers reminiscent of the golden childhood cereal, and mini marshmallows. Plus caramel, which is essentially the glue that binds these clusters together. Again, they're fun. But it's a bit of a style-over-substance issue, at least in my book; the graham crackers taste a little bland and cardboard-y, while the mini marshmallows have no flavor at all. But chocolate and caramel cover a lot of sins, so there's only so bad these can be. Overall, I'd avoid unless you're an avid s'mores fan or like a lot going on in your chocolate snacks.
Buy: Cheese Fries
Think about it. This product constitutes two words: cheese and fries. How could it possibly go wrong? Well, I know what you're going to say. "There have been a few products on this list that didn't live up to their name." And yes, that's true. But this one, even though it only bears a slight resemblance to fries, is one I'd recommend.
Here is a very unique and intriguing way to eat cheese. This halloumi-style dairy product comes in frozen sticks, hence the "fries" term, which do lose their shape once baked and become slightly lumpy nuggets. But in the process, they gain an almost squeaky, squishy texture underneath a crunchy exterior. Not to mention that the flavors it derives from the "grilling" process (I made mine in an air fryer) defy logic. How do these cheese sticks suddenly taste almost caramelized, but also savory and rich? I have no idea, but it really works. These are delicious, and I'm so glad I discovered them.
Avoid: Turkey Cheddar Sausages
Most people first think of sausages as made from beef or pork, but don't sleep on chicken or turkey alternatives. They can have just as much flavor! These from Aldi are smoked turkey sausages with cheddar cheese, and they had a lot of potential but didn't quite work due to one particular issue.
The flavor was not that issue, at least. They taste very much of real, savory turkey, and the smokiness comes through nicely. The cheese is a good touch, and it's very subtle. I didn't get a ton of cheddar flavor, but I was okay with that due to the overall taste of the sausage. They also had a very juicy texture. The issue was the casing; it has a harsh, plasticy texture that was very unappealing and almost got stuck in my throat. Everything else was good, but the one issue was enough for me to confidently advise you to avoid these sausages.
Buy: Zingy Orange Jaffa Cakes
Jaffa cakes are a beloved treat across the pond in Britain, though they aren't quite as popular in the United States. They should be! These delightful "cakes," aka biscuits or cookies, are made with a zesty orange filling spread over a sponge cake ... cookie ... coated in chocolate. I love anything with chocolate and orange, so I was prepared to really enjoy these, and Aldi didn't disappoint.
These cookies are so soft, moist, and moreish. The orange flavor shines through, but don't worry if you don't like orange as much as I do; there is also a strawberry option available for purchase at Aldi. I loved how light the cookies' texture was, and how bright the flavor was. They're the perfect light snacky dessert, exactly the kind I'd want after lunch when I have a bit of a sweet tooth. They're just so cheerful and easy to eat. Consider me now a jaffa cake fan.
Avoid: Bite Sized Honey Mustard Pretzel Crackers
These crackers are inspired by not just pretzels, but honey mustard pretzels. It sounded like a really fun idea, and I'm always down to try a new snack conglomeration. These are bite-sized, as advertised, and when I popped a cracker into my mouth, I was hit with a very strong flavor of honey mustard in the form of a dusty coating. The cracker had a very crunchy, crisp texture like a pretzel thin, but much thicker, more like a pita chip.
It was a really fun idea, yes, but it wasn't much more than an idea. The cracker's flavor disappeared within a split second, present only in the coating and not really in the snack itself. I have no idea what the cracker tasted like, because all I tasted was honey mustard powder and then a very basic, crunchy cracker. So it was all bark and no bite, and I'd avoid it for snacks with more substantial impact.
Methodology
To create this list, I took one of my routine trips to Aldi but didn't behave in a routine manner. This trip was all about finding some of the more creative, interesting, and potentially excellent seasonal products that I hadn't seen before. I also tried to collect some products from many parts of the store, from frozen to fresh, pantry to snacks, dinners to desserts. Still, there were plenty I didn't try, and this is by no means an exhaustive list.
If any products needed to be prepared, I prepared them as recommended on the packaging. And when trying each product, I considered taste, of course, but also texture, as well as whether or not it lived up to what it promised. But perhaps the biggest and most important factor for me was whether I would recommend it to someone if they were also shopping at Aldi this spring. The goal was to direct you to what's really worthwhile!