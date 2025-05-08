What To Buy (And Avoid) At Aldi In Spring 2025

First of all, let me just say that these burgers are not precooked. It's very important to cook them to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for safe consumption! I cooked mine in an air fryer, and it worked well, so feel free to do the same.

Now that that's out of the way, let's get on to the review. These salmon burgers are seasoned with various peppers, onion, garlic, and more to give them a lot of flavor, and it really worked. In my opinion, everything in these burgers just really worked. For one thing, they are incredibly moist and juicy, more so than almost any beef burger I've tried. They almost melt in your mouth without being too fatty, while still having that nice grilled flavor and crisp edges. The salmon flavor is fresh and authentic, but lifted by all those spices and seasonings to something really fun, bright, and summery. I was so impressed, honestly. I'd love to have one of these with sliced avocado, fresh tomato, and red onion. Even better, Aldi also offers a teriyaki seasoned version, so you can try both.