12 Aldi Protein-Packed Drinks And Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

We'll call it the "Aldi appeal." The small-format German grocer is adored by many for a variety of different reasons. There's a clear explanation as to why it's currently the nation's fastest-growing supermarket chain and why it brings in nearly one billion annual visitors. No-frills shoppers, discount hunters, and eco-friendly consumers all unite within the store's walls, throwing up their cart quarter salute. And, we can't forget about the health-conscious, gym buff, macro-counting clientele. They, too, find just what they're looking for at the value-focused market.

Protein-packed picks are abundant at Aldi, and we're not just talking the products you find in the meat and dairy sections. Aldi also sells a surprisingly large number of protein snacks and drinks, considering the store's notoriously limited inventory. These items offer clever ways for shoppers to add more bulk to their diets.

Wondering if Aldi's designated protein products are actually worthy of your next gym sesh? I scooped up 12 of them (thanks to Aldi's curbside pickup service) to try so you don't have to. In a rare instance of me actually hitting my recommended daily protein intake, I sampled shakes, bars, and snacks while taking note of the nutritional numbers: not just grams of protein, but also sugar, sodium, calories, and bonus vitamins and minerals. Of course, I also paid attention to taste — because if it doesn't taste good, what's the point? A dry scoop of pre-workout powder could serve the same purpose, but nobody's craving that.