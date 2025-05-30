5 Things To Know Before Placing A Pick-Up Order At Aldi
Whether you're looking for affordable premium European chocolate or a variety of snacks ranging from salty to sweet, Aldi is the place to go. Eschewing big box style promos in favor of a more bare bones and streamlined approach to grocery shopping, this German discount chain made its mark on the states starting in the late 1970s and has been expanding ever since. Both frequent Aldi shoppers and those new to the store can enjoy the benefits of rock bottom deals and accessible pricing. For those looking for a quicker pick-up method of shopping, it's worth keeping a few things in mind before placing your pick-up order.
For one, Aldi does not offer pick-up options at all of its stores, so you'll want to confirm this first. Additionally, many of the products are priced higher than they are for those shopping in person. There is also a minimum spend for these orders, which can be placed either through the Aldi app, on the store's website, or through Instacart. Additionally, all orders are subject to a $1.99 pick-up fee and a $0.12 paper bag fee. There are always benefits and drawbacks to any service of convenience, but with the right knowledge and some pre-planning, you can determine if Aldi curbside pick-up is right for you and how to make the most of every order.
Not all stores offer the service
With over 2,500 locations in the U.S. alone, Aldi has a strong imprint both stateside and internationally. This does not mean that the option for curbside pick-up is universal to every store though. Because Aldi is known for being a no-frills style store, the shopping experience is largely DIY. Many locations are run on a skeleton crew with a limited number of staff members at a majority of its locations, meaning that Aldi can cut costs and pass savings onto the customers. The drawback to this is that not all stores will have enough staff members available to shop a customer's pick-up order.
Before starting your online order, visit Aldi's website and enter your location zip code to check if curbside pick-up is available near you. Depending on your location and how busy it is, there is still a chance that your order could end up getting cancelled and refunded, so keep an eye on your phone and stay in contact with your shopper. Refunds will also take a few business days to process. Experiences will vary by area, and it's worth remembering that, even with convenient services, there is still a premium to be paid and the inherent risk that your order won't be fulfilled to your exact specifications.
It's more expensive than buying in-store
Aldi's streamlined business model means a stripped down way of shopping that typically creates better pricing for customers. This accessibility by way of a basic, to-the-point format is part of what keeps customers coming back, even without loyalty programs or rewards apps. When it comes to curbside pick-up orders, however, there is some variation in those lower prices. Comparisons between pick-up and in-store pricing by The Krazy Coupon Lady indicate that there is an increase ranging between 9% to 17% for a number of items. For example, a package of toilet paper that usually costs $7.49 may have its price increased up to $8.79 when purchased for curbside pick-up.
With that said, there are still many ways to save on your curbside pick-up order. Should you choose to proceed with purchasing your favorite Aldi products online, opt to go through Instacart to take advantage of available coupons, which can range from $15 off $35 or more, $25 off $50 or more, or even $40 off $80 or more depending on your specific area. For those planning to make a big purchase, this can greatly help to offset the upfront costs. If you're an Instacart+ subscriber, this will also help by waiving the $1.99 fee imposed on all Aldi curbside pick-up orders.
There's a $1.99 fee for all orders
Although you can place your pick-up order online, through the Aldi app, or via Instacart, the not-so-secret truth is that all of these orders are all still powered by Instacart. Because of this, orders are subject to a $1.99 fee for orders over $35 and a $3.99 fee for orders under that threshold. This is only able to be circumvented for paid subscribers to the Instacart+ platform. With the understanding that you're paying for the convenience, it definitely incentivizes customers to spend more on their orders to truly feel as if they are getting their money's worth.
It's necessary to consider all of these factors when deciding if Aldi's curbside pickup is the best choice for you. Considering the benefits of the convenience and the drawbacks of a number of different fees that seem to be nickel and dime-ing the customer, you might still find this offering worthwhile in the long run. If you're planning to buy a lot of different groceries and want to save time and avoid the pitfalls of perusing the so-called "aisle of shame," then parking outside of the store and waiting to collect all of your items might be an ideal option.
You can order through the app
While Aldi isn't a chain that makes use of loyalty programs or similar rewards incentives, it nonetheless has a useful app. If you don't use Instacart or simply don't have the app, you can still place your order at a participating Aldi location through the store's app. This is particularly helpful if you don't like to clutter your phone with myriad superfluous apps. Simply go through the Aldi shopping experience and know you'll be able to get your curbside pick-up order as you would through any of the other Instacart-related options available.
Although you are ordering from Aldi via Instacart, it should also be mentioned that an Instacart shopper might not actually be the one doing your shopping but rather an Aldi employee, depending on staff availability. Note that there should be a designated pick-up area in your local store's parking lot where you can park your car and wait to receive your order, though you may have to run inside to pick up your order if the staff is short-handed and without a runner to bring the groceries out to you. It can still be worth the convenience, provided you have some flexibility as to the accuracy and efficiency of your order.
There's a $10 minimum
With all of the other added fees, this one might seem like a deal-breaker if your shopping needs are minimal. Keeping in mind the default $1.99 fee for orders over $35 and $3.99 fee for orders under $35, there is also a $10 minimum spend for this collaborative curbside pick-up order to further incentivize customers to spend at least that much, lest they incur an additional fee of $9.99. Again, it pays here to make your order sizable enough that it dwarfs these minimums and makes the added costs worthwhile for the sake of convenience.
If you're planning to stock up on a good deal of non-perishable items that will last a while and keep your kitchen fully stocked, then placing a curbside pick-up order from Aldi can still be considered worth it. This process takes a lot of careful planning, creative couponing, and a fair amount of patience to really get it right. For those placing an Aldi pick-up order via Instacart for the first time, keep an eye out for any discounts offered.