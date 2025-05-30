5 Things To Know Before Placing A Pick-Up Order At Aldi

Whether you're looking for affordable premium European chocolate or a variety of snacks ranging from salty to sweet, Aldi is the place to go. Eschewing big box style promos in favor of a more bare bones and streamlined approach to grocery shopping, this German discount chain made its mark on the states starting in the late 1970s and has been expanding ever since. Both frequent Aldi shoppers and those new to the store can enjoy the benefits of rock bottom deals and accessible pricing. For those looking for a quicker pick-up method of shopping, it's worth keeping a few things in mind before placing your pick-up order.

For one, Aldi does not offer pick-up options at all of its stores, so you'll want to confirm this first. Additionally, many of the products are priced higher than they are for those shopping in person. There is also a minimum spend for these orders, which can be placed either through the Aldi app, on the store's website, or through Instacart. Additionally, all orders are subject to a $1.99 pick-up fee and a $0.12 paper bag fee. There are always benefits and drawbacks to any service of convenience, but with the right knowledge and some pre-planning, you can determine if Aldi curbside pick-up is right for you and how to make the most of every order.