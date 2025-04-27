15 Facts About Aldi You Should Know As A Frequent Shopper

As food prices soar and folks look to save as much as possible while grocery shopping, Aldi is quickly landing on everyone's radar as the go-to spot for serious savings. It boasts nearly 2,500 locations in the U.S. alone with 12,000 stores worldwide as of 2024, and was the fastest-growing supermarket chain in the U.S. that year. Aldi has gained international recognition with unbelievably low prices thanks to its minimalist philosophy, eliminating costly, wasteful frills in favor of a simplified shopping experience. This no-frills ethos means huge savings for customers. We guarantee that you won't miss the glitz and glam that regular grocery stores shell out big bucks for — in fact, you'll start to find those huge stores with loud advertising and kitschy packaging annoying after a few trips to Aldi.

There's a lot more to learn about the grocery giant beyond its low prices, private label products, and lightning-fast speed of its cashiers (seriously — how do they do it?) In this list, we'll take a look at a few lesser-known facts about the grocery chain. These tidbits pull back the curtain on Aldi's past and present, giving you an edge the next time you roll up with cart-quarter in hand and savings on the brain. So, let's dive into the weird, wonderful world of Aldi — where the prices are low, the cashiers move at warp speed, and the cult following just keeps growing.