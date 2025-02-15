The Aldi Hot Sauce That's A Clear Copycat Of Frank's RedHot

Since its founding in early 1960s Germany, thousands of Aldi grocery stores have popped up in over 1,600 American cities, scattered across nearly 40 states. Aldi's popular and insanely affordable kitchen staples include a range of options from Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips to Fresh Atlantic Salmon. Much like Trader Joe's, Aldi also offers cost-efficient private-label goods that look, taste, and feel suspiciously like popular name-brand products. The latest of the store's offerings to make comparison waves is Burman's Hot Sauce; its Original flavor, according to customers, is a stellar copycat of Frank's RedHot.

Advertisement

Before taking the time even to compare the two hot sauces, it's important to look at the price. We used the "where to buy" feature on Frank's RedHot website, which pulled up a handful of prices ranging from $2.29 to $2.49. However, in clicking around grocery retailer sites like Safeway, Target, and Walmart, we've seen prices rise to $3 or more for a 12-ounce bottle of Frank's RedHot original flavor. The Aldi website did not have as convenient a widget, so we clicked around on Instacart to see the pickup price for Burman's Hot Sauce Original stayed consistent at $1.65, listed as 21% off from $2.09, which means both the non-sale and the sale price is cheaper than Frank's RedHot on average.