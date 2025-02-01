12 Store-Bought Buffalo Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

Let's be frank: There is no wrong time to enjoy some Buffalo wings. But with the 2025 Super Bowl coming up on February 9, we figured it was time we checked in on the best Buffalo wing-style sauces you can buy from a grocery store. Considering that about ¾ of Americans say that the food at a Super Bowl party is more important than the game itself (and three out of five people choose which party they'll attend based on what food will be served), finding the best sauce to toss your wings in — whether bone-in or boneless — is about as important of a decision you could make on gameday. And while there's any number of sauces you can opt for — including garlic Parmesan, spicy cumin, lemon pepper, jalapeño honey, or even General Tso's and beyond — it's hard to beat the classic Buffalo.

We scoured a handful of stores near us and came home with a dozen bottled sauces and two dozen wings to test them on. The top factor in the ranking is flavor, but I also considered texture/consistency, spice level, ingredients, and, to a much lesser degree, price and availability. To really let the sauces shine, I did not season the wings or bread them in any way; I wanted to make sure each sauce was on equal footing without interference from any other factors. Below is the definitive list of the best store-bought Buffalo sauces, ranked worst to best.