12 Wing Recipes For The Ultimate Super Bowl Spread
Watching two teams battle it out on the gridiron may be the excuse for holding a Super Bowl party, but if we're honest, it's rarely the whole reason. Between viral commercials, killer halftime concerts, and drool-worthy food spreads that give you a chance to show off your cooking chops, actually being a football fan is not a requirement for hosting a party. What is a requirement? At least one stand-out wings recipe to lay out alongside other Super Bowl snack favorites, like chips, seven-layer dip, and even pizza.
Fortunately, we've got the ultimate wings recipes to take your party to the next level. Whether you're trying to keep things more nutritious with baked or air-fried options; you're going for a more International spread; or you're looking for a classic fried buffalo wing recipe, you'll find your perfect pick right here. And, really, there's no reason to limit yourself to a single recipe ─ with so many great options, make a batch of several and hold a poll to see which flavor wins with your family and friends (the results could be as exciting as the football game itself).
1. Crispy Baked Chicken Wings
Deep-frying wings may be the most popular way to make these protein-packed snacks, but you shouldn't assume it's the best method. When you use this recipe to bake up a batch of wings, you cut down on the fat and calories without compromising on flavor. In fact, thanks to the way you flip the chicken wings multiple times while cooking, brushing them with wing sauce after each flip, you still end up with a nice, crispy texture and a sweet and tangy flavor to rival any fried version.
Recipe: Crispy Baked Chicken Wings
2. Baked Garlic Parmesan Wings
Barbecue or buffalo sauce may be go-to flavors when serving up chicken wings, but they're far from the only options. This recipe for baked garlic Parmesan wings is sure to be a favorite for anyone who loves a savory, salty, well-seasoned snack.
In addition to the garlic Parmesan sauce (which also features butter and parsley), the trick to getting these wings finger-licking good is to rub them with seasonings and a small amount of baking powder before chilling them in the fridge overnight. This helps the skin crisp up during the baking process, leaving you with a baked wings recipe to rival any fried version.
Recipe: Baked Garlic Parmesan Wings
3. Spicy Cumin Chicken Wings
Your Super Bowl spread should include at least one spicy snack to satisfy your heat-seeking guests, and these spicy cumin chicken wings are just what you need. In addition to cumin, chili flakes, and garlic powder, the recipe also calls for brown sugar and lime, creating the perfect sweet-salty-tangy balance to the slightly spicy wings. Serve alongside a creamy ranch to help cut the heat, or offer a jalapeño ranch or sriracha to up the ante even more.
Recipe: Spicy Cumin Chicken Wings
4. Boneless Buffalo Wings
It doesn't get more classic than a buffalo wings recipe, but this boneless version is actually made from cut-up chunks of chicken breast. The recipe is fairly simple — bread and fry your slices of chicken breast, then coat them in a homemade buffalo sauce made of nothing more than Frank's RedHot sauce and melted butter. In an hour and 20 minutes, you've got a full batch of boneless buffalo wings ready to enjoy.
Recipe: Boneless Buffalo Wings
5. Chinese Takeout-Style Chicken Wings Recipe
If you can't decide between chicken wings or Chinese takeout, there's no reason not to go for both options at the same time. When making this recipe, you first marinate the wings in a mix of light and dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, Chinese cooking wine, salt, sugar, and white pepper to hone in on that distinctive Asian flavor. Frying these wings twice makes them twice as crispy (obviously), before finishing them off as a stir fry with peppers, shallots, and green onions.
6. Crispy Korean Fried Chicken
The key to differentiating one chicken wing from another is all about the spices, sauces, and seasonings. And the star here is gochujang. It offers a nice heat to the wings that otherwise have a sweet-and-sour flavor thanks to the honey, soy sauce, and vinegar. Simply fry them up twice (letting them rest and cool between frying to allow for optimum crispiness), then toss them in the sauce before serving.
Recipe: Crispy Korean Fried Chicken
7. Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Wings
If you plan on serving several different versions of wings, it can't hurt to choose different preparation methods to maximize cooking time. This will allow you to simultaneously cook a batch in the oven, another on the stove, and (thanks to this easy recipe) yet another in the air fryer. Plus, this recipe offers a lemon pepper flavor that's amplified thanks to a fresh and flavorful lemon-honey glaze.
Recipe: Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Wings
8. Grilled Jalapeño-Honey Chicken Wings
If Super Bowl Sunday ends up nice enough to fire up the grill, you should definitely add this jalapeño honey wings recipe to your game-day menu. The honey, jalapeño, and lime marinade add the perfect mix of flavors that taste particularly good alongside a cold beer and a plate of nachos. Plus, with the added smoke and char from cooking over a fire, they'll give your guests that extra somethin'-somethin' to keep them on the edge of their seats throughout the big game.
9. Soy-Glazed Chicken Wings
For another Asian-inspired recipe, we submit this sticky, sweet, soy-glazed version as a nice balance to your more classic or spicy wings. It checks all the boxes when it comes to classic Asian ingredients — soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger — all made sweet thanks to a nice dose of honey. These wings are deep-fried, then coated in the soy sauce-honey glaze before being sprinkled with sesame seeds and a squeeze of lime.
Recipe: Soy-Glazed Chicken Wings
10. General Tso's Chicken Wings
You're probably familiar with the classic, spicy General Tso's chicken served up at your local takeout Chinese joint. This begs the question: Why not try the same flavor through the medium of a chicken wing?
This recipe makes it possible, and it's perfect for guests who are looking for an especially spicy chicken sharer. You'll need quite a few ingredients to get the flavor just right (everything from soy sauce and ginger to Shaoxing wine and bean sauce), but most important of all are those killer dried Thai chiles that truly define General Tso's chicken (wings).
Recipe: General Tso's Chicken Wings
11. Baked Buffalo Wings with Blue Cheese Dip
If buffalo wings are a no-brainer when it comes to your Super Bowl spread, it makes sense to offer a fried and baked version to allow your guests to "choose their own adventure," so to speak. So, go ahead and whip up the fried Boneless Buffalo Wings recipe listed previously, then add this baked version to your repertoire. Both will match perfectly with this homemade blue cheese dip which, let's be honest, is so much better than the type you buy at the store.
12. Baked Turkey Wings
Making wings doesn't limit you to just chicken — why not add some turkey wings to the menu? For one thing, turkey wings are bigger, so if you have guests with impressive appetites, they'll be thrilled to chow down on something with a little more meat on the bones. This recipe is also super simple, requiring nothing more than some dried spices to rub on the meat before popping the wings in the oven.
Recipe: Baked Turkey Wings