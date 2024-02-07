12 Wing Recipes For The Ultimate Super Bowl Spread

Watching two teams battle it out on the gridiron may be the excuse for holding a Super Bowl party, but if we're honest, it's rarely the whole reason. Between viral commercials, killer halftime concerts, and drool-worthy food spreads that give you a chance to show off your cooking chops, actually being a football fan is not a requirement for hosting a party. What is a requirement? At least one stand-out wings recipe to lay out alongside other Super Bowl snack favorites, like chips, seven-layer dip, and even pizza.

Fortunately, we've got the ultimate wings recipes to take your party to the next level. Whether you're trying to keep things more nutritious with baked or air-fried options; you're going for a more International spread; or you're looking for a classic fried buffalo wing recipe, you'll find your perfect pick right here. And, really, there's no reason to limit yourself to a single recipe ─ with so many great options, make a batch of several and hold a poll to see which flavor wins with your family and friends (the results could be as exciting as the football game itself).