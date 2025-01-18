11 Sweet Baby Ray's Facts We Bet You've Never Heard Before

If you're a label reader, you've likely already read that Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce got its start in 1985 in Chicago. However, you may not have heard the whole story behind it.

The whole thing started in 1982 when Dave Raymond was a pharmacy buyer for nursing homes and was having a discussion with a salesman about which of the two made the best ribs. The salesman convinced Raymond to enter Mike Royko's Rib Fest that year. The first year, Dave entered alone, but his brother Larry Raymond joined him the next year. However, Larry was running a restaurant and created the sauce that Dave used for the first competition. It took four competitions before the team and the sauce finally got the attention they deserved. A total of 700 people entered the competition that year, and the Raymond brothers came in second place. However, second place was enough to give them hope for their success. By 1986, they decided to bottle and sell the sauce as a business.

If you're like us, you're probably wondering what became of the first-place winner in the competition. The first-place prize went to Charlie Robinson, who used a 200-year-old family recipe to win. He went on to open a barbecue restaurant that's still in business called Robinson's No. 1 Ribs in Oak Park, Illinois. Dave stayed in touch with him over the years since they were both in the Chicago food business.