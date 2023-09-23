The Barrel-Aging Method For Making Tabasco Sauce Is Similar To Whiskey

There's a reason why Tabasco has withstood the test of time and remains on restaurant tables and grocery store shelves after more than 150 years — and it's all in the process of how it's made. In case you don't already know, the classic hot sauce was first created in 1868 in Avery Island, Louisiana, by Edmund McIlhenny. It only has three ingredients: red peppers, distilled vinegar, and salt — so what makes the flavor pack a punch? It's barrel-aged for up to three years. For reference, many bourbons and whiskeys are in barrels for two to four (or more) years.

According to Tabasco's site, both the ingredients and barrel-aged method are virtually unchanged since it originated way back then. The result is a medium heat (depending on your tolerance). For reference, tabasco peppers are rated around 2,500 to 5,000 on the Scoville scale depending on the batch, which is hotter than what's in Frank's Red Hot or Texas Pete. All of that time in those barrels allows for the spice to reach this level while also developing the rich flavor you might be used to when you shake it onto your eggs or tacos.