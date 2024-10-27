12 Store-Bought Italian Salad Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best
There are days when you have a ton of time to spend in the kitchen and can whip up a delicious salad to share with your whole family (or just enjoy on your own). But on other days, the idea of spending one extra minute making a meal could just be enough to send you over the edge. On those days, it's always nice to have some prepared foods ready-to-go in your fridge. Store-bought salad dressing is one of those items that's always good to have on hand. Although you can always take some time to whip up a salad dressing from scratch, on particularly busy days, having some available will ensure dinner doesn't take too long.
But how do you know which brand of salad dressing to choose? The number of options available at a grocery store is impressive — especially when you consider the number of Italian dressings you have to choose from. That's why I've tested out several different Italian dressing brands to give you the 411 on which ones are worth buying and which you can leave at the grocery store.
I tasted all of these dressings first on their own and then with iceberg lettuce to evaluate their flavor and texture. Then, I ranked them from worst to best. Use this ranking to guide you the next time you're trying to pick out what to buy from your grocery store's salad dressing aisle.
12. Signature Select Italian dressing and marinade
Oftentimes, it makes sense to buy a generic product, which is why you may be attracted to Signature Select's Italian dressing and marinade. But sometimes, it's better to pay more for a higher quality item. That's certainly the case when it comes to this dressing. It's quite sweet; sugar is listed as one of the first ingredients on the label. You can taste that ingredient as soon as you take a bite of your salad — it doesn't seem to integrate very well with the other components. This dressing also has a distinctly artificial flavor that I didn't notice was the case with many of the other brands on this list.
The only thing this dressing has going for it (besides the fact that it's one of the most affordable products I sampled) is the fact that it has a deep, appealing color that can add a nice visual touch to your salad. But let's be honest: This ranking is all about flavor, not appearance, which is why Signature Select's Italian dressing earns the lowest spot.
11. Open Nature Italian-style dressing
Whenever you see the word "nature" on a product at the grocery store, you may assume that it's healthier, organic, or better for the environment than other options. However, you shouldn't let that one little word dictate what you buy, because you might just end up with a product that doesn't taste very good. That'll be the case, anyway, if you select Open Nature's Italian-style dressing.
Despite this product's fancy glass bottle, the quality of the dressing inside is not great. The first thing I noticed about this dressing is the fact that it's oily. Like, really oily. Too oily. So oily that it doesn't taste like much else is going on. The other flavors in the mix taste kind of muted, like they're barely there or they're just taking a backseat and allowing that oily flavor to shine. But since the oil offers very little flavor, it's not doing a good job playing a starring role. The only interesting element you'll get from this dressing is a distinct sweetness that honestly just detracts from the finished product. You can definitely find plenty of better Italian dressings on the shelf.
10. Primal Kitchen Italian dressing and marinade
Our culture's ongoing avocado obsession is going too far. Why exactly do we need special dressings made with avocado oil? This oil is the base of Primal Kitchen's Italian dressing and marinade. But just because the brand uses a fancy, niche oil doesn't necessarily mean that the results are going to be good.
The first thing you'll notice with this bottle of Italian dressing is the fact that you need to shake it — a lot — to really get all the different elements integrated with one another. And once you're done shaking, they separate fast, which means if you don't work quickly, you'll just end up with a puddle of oil on your plate. Even when you can get those ingredients mixed well, the dressing is far too acidic. It lacks the balance you need from a good vinaigrette. Although this dressing tastes better than the others on this list so far, the fact that it's so expensive and lacking in flavor means it's not a purchase I'd recommend making.
9. Drew's Organics classic Italian dressing and quick marinade
There's nothing better than a deeply acidic salad dressing. Many dressings you'll encounter out in the wild are all about the oil — and they don't pack enough of a zing. So to find a product that does really highlight that bright acidity feels like a treat. Unless, of course, that zing is as pronounced as it is with Drew's Organics classic Italian dressing and quick marinade. When I say that this salad dressing is acidic, I really, really mean it. The acidity is searing — so much so that it makes it difficult to taste much of anything else.
Not only is this salad dressing far too acidic, but the other flavors you'll encounter in the blend are not well-integrated with one another. It almost tastes like the ingredients were just put together, rather than allowed to sit in the bottle for days or weeks. Although this isn't the worst Italian dressing I've ever tried, it's not a product I would go out of my way to look for, and it certainly wouldn't be my choice if most of the other products in this ranking were available instead.
8. Kraft zesty Italian dressing
Kraft salad dressings are everywhere; there's a good chance you'll find this Italian dressing at your local grocery store or wherever you shop. And if you're looking for a solid, basic dressing, then Kraft's zesty Italian isn't likely to disappoint. When you think of Italian dressing, this is what probably comes to mind: a simple vinaigrette dressing with some acidity, a bit of texture from the oil, and herbs and spices that bring all those flavors together.
The little pieces of herbs and spices in this dressing are nice because they offer an interesting texture. However, this dressing doesn't rank higher because it's a bit too oily for my liking. There could've been more acidity to cut through all that fat. The tartness isn't as pronounced as it should be. If you're just using this dressing as a marinade or as a way to add a bit of flavor to an otherwise delicious salad, then you won't likely be disappointed. But should you use it in any recipe where the dressing plays a starring role and you really want to taste it? Probably not.
7. Wish-Bone Italian dressing
Sometimes, you just want to pick up a product that gives you exactly what you're expecting — nothing more, nothing less. That's just what you'll get when you opt for Wish-Bone's Italian dressing. This dressing has a classic flavor that you'll probably recognize if you've tried any number of store-bought Italian dressings. This brand doesn't seem like it's trying to do anything too out-there or original. Besides, that simple, basic flavor isn't a bad one. This is the kind of Italian dressing you could use in pretty much any context and won't be disappointed with.
At the same time, though, this isn't exactly a product you should feel compelled to rush out and buy. It's easy and affordable, sure, but there are better options out there. This dressing falls on the sweeter end of the spectrum, which isn't what many folks want when they're selecting a salad dressing. It's not a bad option, but if there are other brands to choose from, you might want to explore those options before settling for this one.
6. 365 organic Italian dressing
When it comes to store brands, Whole Foods' 365 is one of your best bets. Even though this brand may not offer the absolute fanciest products, it does offer high-quality options that focus on organic ingredients. That's definitely the case when it comes to 365's organic Italian dressing. This dressing is very basic; it's for when you're looking for a simple Italian dressing and nothing else. Don't expect to be blown away by the complex flavors here.
This is a decent salad dressing despite its simplicity. It's light and well-balanced, with a refreshing quality that you won't find from many other store-bought Italian dressing brands. What I liked most about this dressing is the fact that it's so much lighter than the others I tried. That being said, it hasn't earned itself a better spot in this ranking simply because it's quite basic and doesn't really offer anything out of the ordinary. Get it when you need a simple dressing, but opt for another brand when you're really looking for a standout salad.
5. California Pizza Kitchen Italian dressing
Ever tasted something at a restaurant and wished you could capture that exact same flavor at home? Well, when it comes to California Pizza Kitchen's Italian dressing, that's easy to do; you can find the bottled version at your local grocery store. Although this dressing is just labeled "Italian" like the others on this list, it's a bit different. First, you'll notice that this dressing is a lot more opaque than other varieties. And, you don't have to shake it up as much to get all those different ingredients to mesh well.
The flavor of this dressing stands out, too. It's quite acidic, with a perceptible zing that makes it taste fresh and alive. That zing isn't just vinegar alone. It tastes like actual lemons, which makes for a nice, light twist on an average Italian dressing. This dressing doesn't score higher because that lemon note can be a bit too much, depending on what you're making. Its imbalanced flavor keeps it from one of the top slots. That being said, though, this is an interesting, unique choice that's worth a try if you want an Italian dressing that's a departure from the norm.
4. Briannas home style Italian vinaigrette dressing
Some salad dressings come with all of the ingredients already very well-integrated with each other; all you have to do is give them a little shake before pouring them onto your salad or whatever you're marinating. But others, like Briannas home style Italian vinaigrette dressing, require you to really put some muscle into shaking things up. Once you do, though, the results are good. The olive flavor is really prominent in this dressing, which makes sense — considering it contains tiny pieces of olives. You can also taste the romano cheese, which gives this dressing a more complex, creamy touch.
So, why doesn't it rank higher on this list? Really, it all comes down to the balance of flavors. This is a very rich dressing, largely thanks to those olives and the cheese, but there's not quite enough acidity to stand up to all that richness. But even though it may not take the top spot, it's still worth checking out if you're looking for an Italian dressing that feels like a departure from the norm.
3. Olive Garden signature Italian dressing
The endless salad at Olive Garden is one of the reasons the chain is worth visiting. But now, you don't have to go to the restaurant just to get a taste of its signature salad. Olive Garden's signature Italian dressing is available by the bottle at your local grocery store. And I'm pleased to announce that the bottles from the store taste as good as the dressing in-house at Olive Garden.
Of all the Italian dressings I tried for this ranking, this one has the creamiest texture of them all. It boasts more body than you might expect from an Italian dressing. There's a richness that's present — probably because the company adds eggs to the recipe — that gives this dressing some weight. Does it taste like a classic vinaigrette? No, not exactly, but that's why this one is ranked so high. It has the whisper of the Italian dressing you know and love, but it's different enough that it feels like an easy way to freshen up a tired salad recipe. It may not always be your go-to brand, but it's interesting enough to warrant keeping some in the fridge whenever you want to shake things up.
2. Ken's Steak House Italian dressing and marinade with aged romano
Sometimes, you need a dressing that's going to offer a little more than just the basics, and that's what you're going to get when you opt for Ken's Steakhouse Italian with aged romano. It has some of that classic Italian dressing flavor you love, but this brand kicks it up a notch by adding more complexity. The romano cheese is an important addition, as it adds a lovely umami quality and light creaminess. That cheese isn't blended into the dressing, though — rather, there are tiny pieces of it suspended throughout the mixture, which means you get a little in every bite.
There's also a touch of what tastes like a bell pepper-like seasoning going on here. It's not actually spicy, of course, but that vegetal flavor is there. It contributes to the overall complexity of the dressing. Although there could be a slightly better balance between fat and acidity, this one product you absolutely have to try if you're interested in upping your Italian dressing game.
1. Newman's Own family recipe Italian dressing
The vast majority of the time, a homemade dressing is going to taste better than a store-bought one. There are exceptions, though, and Newman's Own family recipe Italian dressing may just be one of them. This is truly a standout dressing. It's not doing anything too wild — all the different components just come together really, really well. This dressing is also made with romano cheese, which offers a richness and complexity that isn't present in most of the dressings on this list.
This dressing takes the top spot largely because it's so well balanced. Yes, it has a richness and fattiness to it (although it's definitely not too oily), but that's balanced by a perceptible acidity that really brightens everything up. It's simple and easy to incorporate into any recipe that calls for Italian dressing, but it's a huge step up from the standard dressings you might be used to. When you need to use a store-bought Italian dressing, this brand should be your first choice.
Methodology
I chose these dressings based on their availability. I opted for the most basic, unadorned versions of Italian dressing from each brand in order to standardize the ranking. Then, I tasted all of the dressings both on their own with a spoon and also on top of some iceberg lettuce. I chose iceberg because of its lack of flavor intensity, which allowed me to assess the flavor of each dressing.
The criteria for this ranking was twofold. Most importantly, I paid attention to the flavor of each dressing. Dressings with complex and well-balanced flavor profiles took the top spots. However, texture was also an important criteria in the ranking.