12 Store-Bought Italian Salad Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

There are days when you have a ton of time to spend in the kitchen and can whip up a delicious salad to share with your whole family (or just enjoy on your own). But on other days, the idea of spending one extra minute making a meal could just be enough to send you over the edge. On those days, it's always nice to have some prepared foods ready-to-go in your fridge. Store-bought salad dressing is one of those items that's always good to have on hand. Although you can always take some time to whip up a salad dressing from scratch, on particularly busy days, having some available will ensure dinner doesn't take too long.

But how do you know which brand of salad dressing to choose? The number of options available at a grocery store is impressive — especially when you consider the number of Italian dressings you have to choose from. That's why I've tested out several different Italian dressing brands to give you the 411 on which ones are worth buying and which you can leave at the grocery store.

I tasted all of these dressings first on their own and then with iceberg lettuce to evaluate their flavor and texture. Then, I ranked them from worst to best. Use this ranking to guide you the next time you're trying to pick out what to buy from your grocery store's salad dressing aisle.