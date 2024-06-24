14 Bottled Salad Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

It's not difficult to make your own salad dressings at home. It only takes a few ingredients — like olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and balsamic vinegar – to easily concoct delicious flavor combos to adorn all of your salads. But sometimes, you may not want to go through the hassle of whipping up your own dressing from scratch. Bottled salad dressings have you covered, whether you're looking for a quick and easy drizzle for your salad or want to spruce up your cut veggies. But which brands are the best, and which ones should you avoid?

I ranked some of the most popular salad dressing brands from worst to best. To do so, I tasted each dressing on its own and with raw baby spinach to capture its individual flavor and see how it would perform on greens. I then evaluated the dressings based on the balance of salt, fat, and acidity in each, and also took into account each dressing's texture and the boldness of its flavor. Don't feel like you have to limit yourself to greens-heavy salads when you use these salad dressings; they can also be used in pasta and potato salads, as marinades, and as glazes.