Why You Should Get Creative With Green Goddess Dressing, According To A Plant-Based Chef

Green Goddess dressing is a tangy, creamy, and herbaceous sauce with a fresh Midas touch that can turn any food into green gold. This beloved blended condiment is currently considered a staple sauce in and around California's Central Coast and is especially in demand during the spring and early summer months when fresh herb supplies are in season. The origin stories trace the creation of Green Goddess dressing back to San Francisco's Palace Hotel in 1923, though the current Green Goddess recipe renditions are almost countless.

See, Green Goddess dressing has a reputation as a versatile and ever-evolving dish, due in part to the wide array of creative culinary applications that continue to make it an invaluable addition to any kitchen's recipe Rolodex. The sheer number of unique twists, turns, and tastes that Green Goddess can bring to the table explains away the popularity of this particular salad dressing.

To help get some springtime inspiration in the kitchen with Green Goddess dressing is chef Katie Reicher, the executive chef at San Francisco's own renowned Greens Restaurant. Greens is among San Fran's most legendary restaurants and is known for its innovative approach toward vegetarian dishes. Chef Reicher is no stranger to getting creative with greens in the Greens kitchen, and her Green Goddess hummus recently made its mark across the culinary community. And, luckily, she agreed to an interview to share some truly inspired tips, tricks, and techniques that'll have everyone worshipping the creative freedom and flavors of Green Goddess dressing.