14 Unexpected And Delicious Ways To Use Salad Dressing

It may come as a shock to veggie lovers everywhere, but not everyone loves a salad. For those who hear the word "salad" and envision chopped iceberg lettuce with whole cherry tomatoes, pre-shredded carrots, and red onion rings, then we can guess why salads may not be your first choice. A great salad has both crunchy and soft additions and should be heavy with toppings. Load up spicy dark greens with raw and roasted fruits and vegetables, proteins, herbs, seeds, and toasted nuts. However, the most important contribution to a salad is the dressing. If you're still not sold on our pitch for leafy greens, then ditch them! Luckily, there are plenty of unexpected and delicious ways to use salad dressing sans lettuce.

Now, salad dressings have quite a range, and there are endless flavorful salad dressing recipes out there. A delicate champagne shallot vinaigrette and a mayonnaise-based blue cheese dressing couldn't be more different. When using salad dressings outside of their normal capacity, it's important to specify what kind of dressing you're using. To keep things simple, place them in two categories: creamy dressings and oil-based vinaigrettes. Creamy dressings would refer to ranch, Thousand Island, blue cheese, Caesar, and Russian. Sometimes a tahini-based dressing falls into this category. An oil-based dressing typically refers to a vinaigrette containing some type of vinegar, citrus, or other acidic component.