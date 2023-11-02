15 Spreads You Should Use On Your Sandwich

The humble sandwich is one of the most versatile meals out there. It's been around for centuries, so there are plenty of unique sandwiches to satisfy any craving imaginable. You can quite literally tuck anything between two slabs of bread and call it a sandwich — meat, fish, vegetables, even fruits and jams. Named after the 18th-century English politician John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, sandwiches are one of the culinary world's most beloved and iconic players, renowned for their delicious ease.

And just because sandwiches are typically considered a simple meal, it doesn't mean they need to be boring. A good spread is one way to turn your average sandwich into an elevated, gourmet-level meal that'll leave you wanting more. Aside from adding various flavor profiles and depth, spreads add texture and moisture so that any bread, meats, or vegetables you use aren't dry and hard to swallow. Are you ready to elevate your humble sandwich into something decadent? Here are a few of the best spreads to use on your next sandwich.