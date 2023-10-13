The Bombay Sandwich Is A Beloved Street Food Overloaded With Indian Spices

When appraising the aromatically spiced world of Indian food, one might think of the various curries, chutneys, and masala dishes. Rarely does one think of a plain Jane stack of sandwiches, but this would be ignoring an Indian classic that merges the best of those fabulous flavors together with the bread and filling formula. If you haven't yet heard of the Bombay sandwich, you're in for a treat.

The dish is a blend of potato, green chutney, and vegetables spiced with chaat masala. This is the kind of grilled sandwich that flourishes on the streets of Mumbai amongst the vegetarian and non-vegetarian population alike. The ingredient combination varies from sandwich to sandwich as any type of veggie is a fair filling, but green chutney is almost always present. Of course, even a standard recipe for green chutney will change depending on the chef's preferences for mint, cilantro, or both. Interestingly enough, the history of this sandwich combines multiple cultures — from British to Portuguese — to create one delectable sandwich. So, how did this multicultural dish come to be?