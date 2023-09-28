Blue Cheese Is The Tangy Ingredient That Will Upgrade Your Reuben Sandwich

The Reuben sandwich is one of America's most iconic deli favorites, consisting of a mixture of imported and homegrown ingredients representative of the nation's melting pot population. It has inspired many dishes, from Reuben benedicts to Reuben dips, not to mention numerous twists on the original recipe.

Common twists swap the boldest ingredients like sauerkraut or corned beef for less controversial fan favorites like coleslaw and chicken. However, blue cheese breaks the mold by providing a bolder swap for mild Swiss cheese, and the result is a flavorful and sophisticated upgrade. Instead of a tamer Rachel sandwich, you can wow your tastebuds with a newly donned Blue Reuben.

Blue cheese offers an overpowering and unique palette that's funky, pungent, salty, and creamy. Considering its popularity as a pairing for steaks, blue cheese will certainly stand up to and enrich the savoriness of corned beef. It'll also complement the funky tanginess of sauerkraut and rye bread's sour finish. Lastly, blue cheese will work well with a sweeter Thousand Island or spicy Russian dressing. It'll tamper the heat of horseradish or Tabasco sauce in Russian dressing, while the sweeter Thousand Island dressing will offset blue cheese's funkiness.