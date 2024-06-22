14 Ways To Enhance Your Favorite Recipes With Tamari

When you start getting past grilled cheese and buttered pasta, you're bound to stumble upon a few ingredients you've never heard of. What do you use chia seeds for? Why would I sprinkle nutritional yeast on broccoli? And what the heck is tamari?! Tamari is the Japanese soy sauce you should know about. Gluten-free folks might already have an idea about this salty sauce, but for those of you who aren't familiar with it, tamari is a version of soy sauce made without wheat, which is the primary difference between the two. This version of soy sauce is quickly gaining traction as more people have trouble with gluten. And unlike many gluten alternatives, it tastes just as good as its gluten-loaded cousin.

Similar to soy sauce, tamari has a subtle umami flavor with boldly salty tones. Many describe it as having balanced sweet and bitter undertones, and it is primarily used in Japanese cuisine. However, it has so much more range and can be used in everyday cooking and in a variety of cultural cuisines. It is a wonderfully salty ingredient that can add depth to a dish but can also be used as a garnish or dipping sauce. Its versatility allows it to be used in both a salty and sweet capacity. If you're new to the sauce, it's time you grabbed a bottle and started enhancing your favorite recipes with tamari.