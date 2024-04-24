15 Ways To Remix Scrambled Eggs For Breakfast
There's no quicker way to make eggs than scrambling them. You'll have a high-protein, filling, and tasty breakfast within minutes. Plus, you won't have to wait for water to boil, peel off the eggshells, or precariously avoid splitting the yolk (as you would with sunny-side-up or poached eggs). Scrambled eggs are incredibly forgiving even if you're not a seasoned cook, and you can eat them soft and runny or hard and well done, depending on your preference.
What's even better is that scrambled eggs are like a blank canvas. You can customize your plate with different fillings and toppings or serve them on a carby base or something more complex. The possibilities are endless. From sprinkling them with cheese to wrapping them up in a tortilla, there are so many opportunities to play around with scrambled eggs to make your breakfast a little more exciting. Here are some of the best ways to remix scrambled eggs for an upgraded breakfast.
1. Make a scrambled egg grilled cheese
There are few things as satisfying as a grilled cheese sandwich and there are no rules that say you can't add eggs to this classic sando. Usually, we think of having grilled cheese for lunch, dinner, or as a snack, but why not add scrambled eggs and have your grilled cheese sandwich for breakfast? We already kind of do this anyway by eating scrambled eggs with toast, and some people even add cheese to their scrambled eggs. So, it's not that big of a jump to use the same components — but in a neater and tastier way.
What makes it even more convenient is that you can use the same pan to cook both the eggs and the sandwich. All you need to do is first scramble your eggs in the pan and then set them aside. Then, butter two slices of bread, either on both sides or just on the side that will be touching your pan. Add your cheese slice and scrambled eggs, close your sandwich, and cook it until it's golden brown on both sides. To help encourage your cheese to melt, you can always add a splash of water to the pan and cover it with a lid. This will create some steam, in turn distributing more heat to the middle and helping the cheese melt.
2. Deep-fry your scrambled eggs to make an Indonesian-inspired delicacy
There are days when your usual method of making eggs can get a little boring. This is an opportunity to get ideas on how to cook eggs from other cultures. For example, in Indonesia, scrambled eggs are far from typical. One preparation, called telur gulung, involves eating the eggs on a stick. These deep-fried scrambled eggs are the unique take on breakfast that you need to try at home.
These street food scrambled eggs are cooked similarly to funnel cake. The eggs are poured from a squirt bottle into the hot oil. Then, the cook uses a stick to bring all the strands together as the eggs fry. Deep-frying crisps up the outside of the eggs and keeps them soft and tender on the inside. The result is an incredibly tasty, savory snack that can be enjoyed straight from the stick. While it looks really impressive, it's not difficult to recreate at home. Simply beat your eggs and pour them into a squirt bottle, heat up some oil, squeeze your liquid eggs out a little at a time, and watch them sizzle.
3. Try poached scrambled eggs
Trying out a new technique for making scrambled eggs is always exciting. This might sound strange, but you can ditch the pan and poach your scrambled eggs in water. It's actually easier to do than making poached eggs. You don't have to keep an eye on your egg and coax it together. Scrambled eggs don't require the same attention to detail and shape, and the more jumbled up the curds are, the better.
You'll want to beat your eggs in a bowl and season them well before poaching them. Fill up a medium-sized saucepan with water and let it reach a gentle simmer. Then, right before you drop your eggs in, stir the water around to create a whirlpool, and then tip your eggs into the center. Cover them with the lid, turn off the heat, and let them cook for a few minutes. After you've strained out the eggs and removed the excess water, your dish will be ready to serve. These scrambled eggs are soft and fluffy, and you can add some fresh chives, butter, or olive oil to amp up the flavor.
4. Whip up a breakfast scramble
Scrambled eggs are great on their own, but they're also the perfect food to mix with other ingredients. This breakfast scramble is as customizable as you want it to be. You can add your favorite breakfast meats, potatoes, cheese, veggies, or nearly anything in your fridge. It's also a great way to use up any leftover veggies or ingredients that you don't want to go to waste. When you're making this dish at home, you'll want to avoid overcooking your eggs — even if some of your ingredients take longer to cook. Add ingredients like hard vegetables to the pan first to soften them before adding eggs.
The best thing about a breakfast scramble is that the extra ingredients add body, flavor, and texture to your scrambled eggs, so you won't have to worry about cutting your ingredients into uniform shapes. This rustic dish is not meant to look beautiful, but it'll still be a satisfying and delicious breakfast.
5. Add potato starch for Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs
Many cooks strive to reach the perfect scrambled egg texture. After all, it's the hallmark of a successful breakfast. The French method of making fluffy scrambled eggs isn't the only way to achieve this, and Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs are proof of that. Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs are more velvety than fluffy and have a custard-like consistency. These eggs, which are often served on milk bread sandwiches, are buttery smooth and don't easily dry out.
The secret to these Hong Kong-style scrambled eggs is potato starch. It helps the eggs emulsify with the oil and the seasonings, in turn retaining all the moisture and creating that silky texture. To try this at home, make a potato starch slurry with some water before mixing it with your beaten eggs. Then, drop the whole egg and slurry mixture into a hot, oiled pan and gently fold the eggs with a spatula as they cook. This will result in beautiful layers of scrambled eggs.
6. Use a rice cooker instead of the stovetop
If you love using your rice cooker for cooking hacks or simply to make rice, you'll be happy to hear that you can also use it to make delicious scrambled eggs. Making scrambled eggs in this appliance is an especially useful hack if you don't have a stovetop or you're using your range to fry some bacon to go along with your eggs. This way, you can multitask and have them ready at the same time.
To try this method, you'll need to spray the inside of the appliance with a non-stick spray, oil, or butter. Then, whisk your eggs with seasonings before transferring them to your rice cooker. Don't use the highest setting, as it's best that the eggs cook slowly; leaving the machine on "warm" will do the trick. You'll want to mix the eggs up every now and then to scramble them, and they should be ready in just a couple of minutes.
7. Swap in pita pockets for toast
Scrambled eggs on toast is a breakfast classic, but it's not the only bread option that makes for a delicious meal. Pita bread is central to breakfast dishes in the Middle East and North Africa, where the flatbread is often stuffed with falafel, beans, or eggs. It's a versatile bread that can be toasted or untoasted, and cutting it down the middle creates the perfect pocket to add your eggy fillings.
To make this breakfast dish at home, cut one pita bread in half to make two half-circles. Add each half to your toaster for a minute; they'll be warm and feel as though they're freshly baked. The bread should easily open up into little boats, but if not, gently use a knife to create an empty pocket. Fill with your cooked scrambled eggs and enjoy. You can also adorn your pockets with Mediterranean ingredients to add a specific regional flair.
8. Start your day with hot egg drop soup
While soup is not commonly eaten for breakfast stateside, it's a popular breakfast food served in other countries. It's warm, nourishing, and hydrating — and it's a great way to ease your digestive system into starting back up. Eggs can still be part of that experience — especially if you make egg drop soup. The recipe's name implies how the soup is made; the eggs are dropped and whisked into hot soup to allow them to cook.
You may already have all the ingredients you need to make a savory and delicious egg drop soup. You may need to grab some green onions, which are worth purchasing for this recipe alone. The soup looks harder to make than it is, and you can easily mix it up without any special equipment. In just about 15 minutes, you'll have a satisfying way to enjoy your scrambled eggs.
9. Wrap the eggs up in tortillas for a scrumptious breakfast wrap
You can do so many things with a tortilla, and eating them with your breakfast should be one of them. Breakfast burritos and wraps are not a new thing, which tells us that tortillas are a tried-and-tested way to wrap your eggs. The flatbreads make the perfect vessel to pick up the eggs and can include other tasty fillings like chorizo, peppers, cheese, bacon, and more.
Tortillas are also incredibly convenient because you can keep them in your freezer and use one at a time whenever you want. They can easily be reheated in a dry pan in under two minutes, which means they'll be warm and ready to be eaten in less time than it takes to make scrambled eggs. Add all the toppings you like to your tortilla and wrap it up for a scrumptious and filling breakfast. It even works for an on-the-go breakfast if you need to eat it on your way out the door.
10. Transform your scrambled eggs into menemen
Turkish breakfasts are serious business, with numerous savory dishes and bites to choose from. There are also a variety of ways that eggs are cooked in Turkish cuisine, and the one that resembles scrambled eggs the most, but with a twist, is menemen. Menemen uses the same flavors as shakshuka, like tomatoes, onions, peppers, and spices. However, instead of poaching whole eggs in these ingredients, menemen recipes call for the eggs to be whisked and scrambled with the other ingredients.
To make menemen, you'll want to saute the onions, tomatoes, and peppers first before adding the eggs. Once the veggies have softened, whisk your eggs into the same pan. The trick with menemen is to keep the heat low so the eggs don't overcook; they're meant to be soft. It's common to season menemen with dried herbs like oregano and spices like paprika, Aleppo pepper, or chili flakes.
11. Elevate your scrambled eggs with soy sauce
People often think that restaurant scrambled eggs taste better than the ones you make at home. If you want to elevate your scrambled eggs to restaurant-worthy, you'll want to great creative with add-ins like soy sauce. It's the secret ingredient that can really elevate your scrambled eggs because it heightens the umami profile and adds a ton of salty flavor.
The benefit of using soy sauce is that it adds a well-dispersed saltiness to the eggs. Table salt or kosher salt can be clumpy and concentrate in some parts of the egg than others. This means that some bites will be bland, and others might be oversalted. Try it at home by adding a tiny splash of soy sauce to your eggs when you whisk them. It's important to note that the saltiness of this condiment is concentrated, so add a little bit at a time to prevent oversalting your breakfast. If you want to avoid gluten, you can use tamari instead.
12. Sprinkle on garlic powder for extra flavor
Although there are staunch garlic lovers out there, many probably wouldn't think to add it to eggs. Garlic isn't an ingredient that people often associate with breakfast foods, but you'll be surprised how tasty adding a pinch of dried garlic powder to your eggs can be. This spice will take your scrambled eggs up a notch, especially when combined with butter. The butter and garlic duo work so well together in other recipes, so it's not a big leap to think that they can take your eggs to a new level.
Use garlic powder instead of regular garlic cloves to boost the flavor without overpowering your eggs. Add a pinch of the powder to your eggs, along with salt and pepper. After you cook the mixture in butter, you can taste the result for yourself. From there, you add other fresh ingredients, like chopped chives, or serve it on toast for a satisfying breakfast.
13. Seek out Mexican flavors with huevos a la Mexicana
If you want to jazz up your plain scrambled eggs, look no further than huevos a la Mexicana, a scrambled egg breakfast often enjoyed in Mexico. The "a la Mexicana" refers to the three ingredients that usually represent the colors of the Mexican flag: white onions, red tomatoes, and green chiles or peppers. These three ingredients take scrambled eggs from a soft, sometimes unexciting dish to texture and flavor heaven. Plus, by adding in some vegetables, you're making your egg breakfast even more nutritious.
You'll need to chop up and saute these three ingredients before adding your whisked eggs. This will allow them to soften before your eggs hit the pan. While the onions, tomatoes, and peppers are the basis for this recipe, some recipes call for additional ingredients like garlic, beans, and cilantro. Play with whatever ingredients are left in your fridge to customize this recipe to your liking.
14. Make three cheese scrambled eggs for a decadent start to your day
It's no secret that cheese and eggs go hand in hand, especially considering how popular cheese omelets and cheesy scrambled eggs are. The cheeses melt as the eggs cook, resulting in a gooey, tasty plate. But scrambled eggs don't have to be simple, and you can elevate them by making a more consciously cheesy breakfast. A three-cheese omelet is absolutely delectable, so why not make three-cheese scrambled eggs?
You can play around with the cheeses you like, but try to include at least one salty cheese like feta and one gooey, melty one like mozzarella. Then, to really take it up a notch, use a more funky one as your third cheese — like Roquefort or Gorgonzola. The result will be a decadent, umami-packed breakfast that's impressive enough to serve at a fancy function or indulge in on your own. Simply crumble or grate the cheeses into your whisked eggs, mix them around, and then cook them together in the pan.
15. Transform them into a Chinese tomato and egg stir-fry
Another exciting way to remix your scrambled eggs is by making a Chinese tomato and egg stir-fry. This scrambled egg dish is often eaten for breakfast or other times during the day. It's not usually a dish you'd find at a Chinese restaurant in the U.S., but it's a common homecooked meal in Chinese households. The stir-fry is often served with rice and makes for a filling, simple meal packed with flavor.
You can easily make this dish with ingredients you probably already have at home, in addition to some regional staples like Shaoxing wine. Obviously, you'll need some tomatoes, but many people don't know that ketchup is the key to a simple Chinese tomato and egg stir-fry. This American ingredient helps increase the tomato flavor in the dish while adding some extra tang and sweetness. This condiment also helps thicken the scrambled eggs and makes them all the more satisfying.