15 Ways To Remix Scrambled Eggs For Breakfast

There are few things as satisfying as a grilled cheese sandwich and there are no rules that say you can't add eggs to this classic sando. Usually, we think of having grilled cheese for lunch, dinner, or as a snack, but why not add scrambled eggs and have your grilled cheese sandwich for breakfast? We already kind of do this anyway by eating scrambled eggs with toast, and some people even add cheese to their scrambled eggs. So, it's not that big of a jump to use the same components — but in a neater and tastier way.

What makes it even more convenient is that you can use the same pan to cook both the eggs and the sandwich. All you need to do is first scramble your eggs in the pan and then set them aside. Then, butter two slices of bread, either on both sides or just on the side that will be touching your pan. Add your cheese slice and scrambled eggs, close your sandwich, and cook it until it's golden brown on both sides. To help encourage your cheese to melt, you can always add a splash of water to the pan and cover it with a lid. This will create some steam, in turn distributing more heat to the middle and helping the cheese melt.