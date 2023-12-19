Add Scrambled Eggs And Have Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich For Breakfast
As rich and tasty as grilled cheese sandwiches are, they typically fall in the lunch or dinner category. But, if you're craving crispy bread and ooey-gooey cheese for breakfast, there's no reason to hold back. To move grilled cheese sandwiches squarely into morning meal territory, all you need to do is add in the quintessential savory breakfast food: scrambled eggs.
There's plenty of precedent here that makes this combination a good idea. We tend to already eat our eggs with toast, so why not double up on slices of crunchy bread? Instead of shredding cheddar or Gruyère and mixing it into our scramble, just layer these ingredients between slices of bread instead. You don't have to completely delve into breakfast sandwich territory here, which would typically involve adding chunkier ingredients like meat or tomatoes (although you can add a tasty spread to bump up the flavors of this grilled cheese a bit). In this instance, simply combine these two soft, warm, creamy ingredients between toasted pieces of bread to give yourself the ultimate excuse to have grilled cheese for breakfast.
How to make a breakfast grilled cheese
Just because you're keeping the elements of your breakfast grilled cheese somewhat basic doesn't mean they have to be boring. You can go with classic white or wheat slices for the bread, but feel free to swap them out for sourdough, brioche, or potato bread instead. American and mozzarella cheeses are prime candidates due to their supreme melting ability, but you can also add in sharpness with cheddar, creaminess with brie, or spiciness with pepper jack. Feel free to mix and match your favorites to get different cheesy qualities in the same sandwich.
You can add more flavor while still keeping the dish simple with the egg seasonings and the spread that you choose. Salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder are classics, but you can also go with fresh chopped herbs (like dill or tarragon), paprika, cayenne pepper, chili powder, cumin, turmeric, or a blend like Tajin seasoning. Grilled cheeses typically use a spread like butter or mayo, but you could also incorporate cream cheese, compound butter, or jam.
To make your masterpiece, all you have to do is place your already-cooked scrambled eggs in between the fromage and bread and crisp up your grilled cheese like normal in a skillet. As an alternative, stir a portion of the shredded cheese into the eggs, but make sure to still include extra on both sides of the scramble. Then, enjoy your breakfast with its extra boost of protein and richness.