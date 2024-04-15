The Fascinating History Of Breakfast Soups And The Countries That Serve Them

Soup is not typically considered a breakfast food in the US, but in many parts of the world, it's a big part of breakfast. This can be said for countries in Africa, South America, Asia, and Eastern Europe, making it apparent that it's a normal practice in pretty much every corner of the world except here. We usually eat soup when we're under the weather or need something to warm us up from the inside on a cold day, and these are the reasons why it makes for a great breakfast. Starting the day with something warm, filling, and packed with nutrients is an obvious choice. Plus, soup is usually easily digested, making it the perfect food to introduce to your digestive system in the morning and ease it into the day.

In many countries, breakfast soup is packed with vegetables, alliums, and spices that can wake and power you up for the day while providing your daily nutritional requirements early on. It's a great way to add some protein to your breakfast, which will give you extra energy and nutrients to keep you going throughout the day. Rather than having a heavy fry-up with eggs and bacon, which can often make you feel sluggish afterward, having a hot breakfast soup is one way of satisfying the need for flavor, protein, and nutrients while still feeling light enough to seize the day. For inspiration, here are some breakfast soups served around the world.