Blueberry Soup Is The Scandinavian Breakfast Staple You Should Know
Blueberry soup sounds like something mythical and enchanting, straight out of a children's book, but it is, indeed, real and a Scandinavian breakfast staple. This dish might challenge any preconceived ideas you have about soup, but once you give it a try, blueberry soup may find its way into your morning lineup. So, what is blueberry soup? A thick, syrupy compote with bits of whole fruit and a deep, rich purple hue.
Blueberry soup is traditionally made with bilberries, but since you will have a difficult time finding this relative of the blueberry in the United States, blueberries — fresh or frozen — will work just fine. Additionally, this soup requires water, cornstarch for thickening, and a sweetener. It can be served warm or cold, making a perfect dish for any weather. Top your blueberry soup with some whipped cream or drizzle a spoonful of yogurt over your bowl for a velvety, creamy element. Beyond its sweet simplicity, you will love the healthy nature of this decadent soup.
Make it your own
Blueberry soup is full of vitamins and antioxidants that are good for you. You may even feel a bolt of energy after eating it, which could be why it is often consumed before hitting the ski slopes. Make it sweet or keep it tart; this soup gives you options based on what your taste buds are craving. It is so versatile, it is a culinary canvas that awaits whatever flourishes of flavor you want to add.
Lemon zest and cinnamon are easy additions that can amplify the flavors of your blueberry soup but don't forget to seek out the unexpected. Blueberry and lavender, pumpkin, vanilla, or even a little white chocolate can transform the taste of one bowl to the next. Add some raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries to the mix for a berry-blended soup. And don't forget about spices and fresh herbs because they have a role to play too. A little chopped, fresh mint or fresh basil will offer a nuanced but sophisticated element.