Blueberry Soup Is The Scandinavian Breakfast Staple You Should Know

Blueberry soup sounds like something mythical and enchanting, straight out of a children's book, but it is, indeed, real and a Scandinavian breakfast staple. This dish might challenge any preconceived ideas you have about soup, but once you give it a try, blueberry soup may find its way into your morning lineup. So, what is blueberry soup? A thick, syrupy compote with bits of whole fruit and a deep, rich purple hue.

Blueberry soup is traditionally made with bilberries, but since you will have a difficult time finding this relative of the blueberry in the United States, blueberries — fresh or frozen — will work just fine. Additionally, this soup requires water, cornstarch for thickening, and a sweetener. It can be served warm or cold, making a perfect dish for any weather. Top your blueberry soup with some whipped cream or drizzle a spoonful of yogurt over your bowl for a velvety, creamy element. Beyond its sweet simplicity, you will love the healthy nature of this decadent soup.