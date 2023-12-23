Why It's Important To Slice Beef Super Thin When Making Pho

Mention Vietnamese food and pho – a beloved noodle dish known for its exquisite mix of flavors, with delicate pho noodles ("bánh"), rich bone broth, thinly sliced beef, and fresh herbs — instantly comes to mind. If you want to make it at home, there are a few things that you'll have to pay attention to, namely, the way you prepare the beef.

Technically, you can use beef of any thickness for pho, but the traditional and most popular way is to use thinly sliced beef. How thin, you ask? No more than a quarter inch thick. But this isn't just a stylistic choice or a culinary tradition. The way the beef is prepared is essential for the dish's success. In the most popular style of pho, known as "pho tái" or "rare beef pho," you get a steaming hot bowl of broth with noodles, along with several slices of raw beef. The beef slices are dipped straight into the hot broth in the bowl, which flash-cooks the meat, resulting in exceptionally juicy beef slices. If the beef is too thick, it might end up undercooked or unevenly cooked when prepared this way.

The thin beef slices also contribute to the tasting experience by being more tender and easier to eat. Pho should not be prepared like a steak; chewy meat is not desirable. Instead, more succulent is better — even in "pho chín" or "well-done pho" with fully-cooked beef instead of raw.