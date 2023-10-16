Congee Is The Traditional Chinese Rice Dish With A Variety Of Flavor Choices

When an unfortunate bout of illness strikes, a comforting and restorative meal pays off manifold. In the U.S., chicken noodle soup or simply a mug of bone broth are frequent go-tos. Meanwhile, in Asia — especially China — a bowl of steaming congee evokes similar restorative affiliations.

It's easy to see why: The dish is remarkably straightforward in its essence. Grains of rice are slowly cooked and deconstructed from their husk, creating a thick, satiating, and warm porridge. It's also easily topped with a wide variety of aromatic additions or folded in with poultry, meat, and seafood, so taking personal tastes into account is a breeze. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that such a simple and easily moldable dish has endured for hundreds — if not thousands — of years. Popular all around Asia, it emerged in China, where it continues to be an especially popular comfort food. So what is traditional Chinese congee, and what makes it distinct? It turns out that this one dish encompasses a whole lot of possibilities.