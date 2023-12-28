Deep-Fried Scrambled Eggs Are The Unique Take On Breakfast You Need To Try
If you've ever been to a state fair, you know that no food is off limits when it comes to deep frying, from funnel cakes to fried Snickers. While eggs are common binding and leavening agents in fried batters and breaded fried foods, you can also make them the star of their own deep-fried dish. Deep frying anything guarantees a decadent upgrade, instilling crispy, crunchy edges and a tender, moist interior. Deep-fried eggs assume the same characteristic textural contrast while also enhancing the fluffiness we love about scrambled eggs. Plus, both the eggs and the oil make for a double dose of savory richness.
While deep frying scrambled eggs sounds like a novel idea, it's a common dish in Southeast Asia. The popular Indonesian street food telur gulung is a deep-fried delicacy made by squirting scrambled eggs into a hot vat of oil, then winding the bubbling eggs around a wooden skewer. A common menu item in Chinese American restaurants is the savory deep-fried omelet, egg foo young, packed with veggies and dotted with savory meat. Deep-fried scrambled eggs as a breakfast dish is quicker and simpler to make, with the same impressive and tasty results. It'll take just a few minutes to form a cohesive, airy, savory egg cake that you can extract with a set of chopsticks or tongs to enjoy fresh and hot out of the frying oil with your favorite garnishes and condiments.
How to deep fry scrambled eggs into a crispy, airy breakfast dish
Many viral video recipes recommend pouring scrambled eggs through a slotted spoon or frying skimmer to create a sort of funnel-cake network of scrambled eggs. This technique will result in a similar variable texture to the clotted scrambled eggs you're used to. If you don't have a skimmer or slotted spoon, you can use a simple measuring cup or ladle to pour your scrambled eggs over the oil. Another option is to scramble the eggs in a plastic squirt bottle by shaking the mixture vigorously, and then squeezing them into the hot oil, mimicking the same technique used by Indonesian street vendors. The squeeze bottle is the most efficient, blending seasonings into the scrambled eggs with a few shakes.
Fry your scrambled eggs in a wok or deep pan filled with plenty of oil over high heat. However you decide to add them to the oil, the eggs will bubble and puff up in a minute or two, and the bottom will become a deep golden or burnt orange hue. When the underside of your fried eggs has reached that dark hue, remove the egg cake from the oil with tongs, chopsticks, or two spatulas. You can leave the soft, tender side up or flip the fried scramble over for a crispy, more aesthetic presentation. These eggs taste delicious with a sprinkle of coarse salt, chopped chives, and a drizzle of sriracha.