Deep-Fried Scrambled Eggs Are The Unique Take On Breakfast You Need To Try

If you've ever been to a state fair, you know that no food is off limits when it comes to deep frying, from funnel cakes to fried Snickers. While eggs are common binding and leavening agents in fried batters and breaded fried foods, you can also make them the star of their own deep-fried dish. Deep frying anything guarantees a decadent upgrade, instilling crispy, crunchy edges and a tender, moist interior. Deep-fried eggs assume the same characteristic textural contrast while also enhancing the fluffiness we love about scrambled eggs. Plus, both the eggs and the oil make for a double dose of savory richness.

While deep frying scrambled eggs sounds like a novel idea, it's a common dish in Southeast Asia. The popular Indonesian street food telur gulung is a deep-fried delicacy made by squirting scrambled eggs into a hot vat of oil, then winding the bubbling eggs around a wooden skewer. A common menu item in Chinese American restaurants is the savory deep-fried omelet, egg foo young, packed with veggies and dotted with savory meat. Deep-fried scrambled eggs as a breakfast dish is quicker and simpler to make, with the same impressive and tasty results. It'll take just a few minutes to form a cohesive, airy, savory egg cake that you can extract with a set of chopsticks or tongs to enjoy fresh and hot out of the frying oil with your favorite garnishes and condiments.