13 Tips You Need To Make Perfect Roasted Tomatoes

While some cooking methods require time and patience, roasted tomatoes are incredibly easy to make from the comfort of your home. They're delicious to snack on straight from the pan, but they're also a versatile ingredient that appears in everything from roasted balsamic bruschetta to fire-roasted shakshuka. Pizza, pasta, omelets, and more can also benefit from their rich umami flavor and satisfying chew.

Roasted tomatoes are also quite affordable as, in their most minimalist form, all that's required is a drizzle of oil, a pinch of salt, and ideally, fresh tomatoes that fall on the smaller side. But selecting petite produce isn't the only important thing to keep in mind. For example, there are certain steps you need to take to avoid a soggy texture, along with ways to maximize your tomatoes' shelf life before and after roasting. Plus, there are several noteworthy hacks that will save you both effort and tons of time in the kitchen. Without further ado, here are the key tips you need to make perfect roasted tomatoes.