Pack Homemade Sun-Dried Tomatoes In Olive Oil For Endless Uses

The clocks have turned back, the air has gone cold, and it is officially time to collect the last of your summer tomatoes. If you are lucky, your final crop should yield more than anyone can eat at once, meaning you will have to preserve some — possibly by sun-drying them. If you choose to do so, be sure to also consider how you plan to store the tomatoes once dried. We recommend packing your sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil to retain the best possible flavor and texture.

Storing sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil is a process that goes one step beyond other preservation processes to obtain even more convenient and delectable results. Whereas other storage options involve simply tucking the fully dried tomatoes in a cool, dry space, packing them in this way involves rehydrating the tomatoes ever so slightly before placing them in a jar with your favorite oil. This approach has numerous benefits. Above all, oil-packed tomatoes are ultra-convenient. Since they are already reconstituted, these tomatoes can be eaten or cooked right out of the jar with no extra steps. Additionally, the dried tomatoes will absorb some of the olive oil that they are sitting in, making them juicy and tender and giving them even more flavor. If you add spices or flavors to the oil, the tomatoes will take these on as well, meaning you can customize them to your heart's content.