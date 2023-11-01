Why It Pays To Make Roasted Tomatoes On The Grill Instead Of In The Oven

Few things compare to the vibrant, sun-kissed burst of flavor that roasted tomatoes bring to our dishes. Whether they're destined for a pasta sauce, a Caprese salad, or a bruschetta topping, roasted tomatoes are a kitchen staple that adds depth and richness to your creations. While the oven has long been the go-to method for roasting these flavorful fruits, you might want to start turning to the grill instead.

One of the most compelling reasons to opt for the grill is speed. Roasting tomatoes in the oven can be a time-consuming affair, often taking upwards of 45 minutes to an hour or longer. On the other hand, grilling tomatoes slashes that time significantly. In fact, you can have beautifully roasted tomatoes in as little as 10 minutes.

So, what's the secret behind the grill's expeditious charm? It's all about the direct, intense heat. When you place tomatoes on the grill, they are exposed to high, dry heat that quickly caramelizes their natural sugars. This process not only roasts the tomatoes but also imparts a smoky, charred flavor that adds complexity to your dishes.