Why It Pays To Make Roasted Tomatoes On The Grill Instead Of In The Oven
Few things compare to the vibrant, sun-kissed burst of flavor that roasted tomatoes bring to our dishes. Whether they're destined for a pasta sauce, a Caprese salad, or a bruschetta topping, roasted tomatoes are a kitchen staple that adds depth and richness to your creations. While the oven has long been the go-to method for roasting these flavorful fruits, you might want to start turning to the grill instead.
One of the most compelling reasons to opt for the grill is speed. Roasting tomatoes in the oven can be a time-consuming affair, often taking upwards of 45 minutes to an hour or longer. On the other hand, grilling tomatoes slashes that time significantly. In fact, you can have beautifully roasted tomatoes in as little as 10 minutes.
So, what's the secret behind the grill's expeditious charm? It's all about the direct, intense heat. When you place tomatoes on the grill, they are exposed to high, dry heat that quickly caramelizes their natural sugars. This process not only roasts the tomatoes but also imparts a smoky, charred flavor that adds complexity to your dishes.
The grill cuts down on prep time
Now that you're eager to embrace the grill to roast your tomatoes, there are some tips to ensure your success. First of all, opt for ripe, firm tomatoes with a bit of heft. Plum tomatoes, like Roma or San Marzano, work particularly well due to their low moisture content compared to cherry tomatoes. Slice the tomatoes in half, lengthwise, and remove the seeds and core with its excess moisture with a spoon. Next, drizzle them with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and any desired herbs or spices.
Preheat your grill to medium-high heat, around 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and clean the grates thoroughly. The heat should be consistent for even roasting. Then, place the tomatoes cut-side down directly on the grill grates. This allows for maximum surface contact and ensures a nice sear. Grill them for about five to 10 minutes per side, or until the tomatoes are slightly charred and softened but still hold their shape. Use the tomatoes immediately or store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a few days.
By following these simple steps, you'll discover that grilling tomatoes not only saves you time but also elevates the flavor profile of your dishes. So, fire up your grill and embark on a tomato-roasting adventure that's faster, tastier, and sure to elevate your favorite dishes with roasted tomatoes.