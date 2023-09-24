Use The Oven To Roast Tomato Soup For A Delicious Cold-Weather Meal

Soup is the best cozy meal when the weather turns colder and the days get dark earlier. With so many possibilities to consider in the category, we have a recommendation: tomato soup. With its cheery color and balance of umami and tangy flavors, it works for every occasion. We've got just the tip so you can get the most flavor from tomatoes even when they are outside of peak season. A blast of heat from the oven concentrates the sugars and adds toasted caramelized aromas for a complex flavor in your bowl.

Roasting tomatoes is a tried-and-true method for enhancing late-season tomatoes. The oven's gentle heat will remove some of the moisture without the threat of scorching the natural sugars as cooking them in a pot might do. The resulting tomatoes are jammy and brimming with a rich taste that won't be diluted by your stock or other ingredients. In fact, roasting all your vegetables can improve their flavor in the same way.