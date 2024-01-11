The Perfect Ratio For Making Asian-Style Vinaigrettes

If you're ready to take your culinary game to new heights, it's time to learn about some cooking fundamentals. And what better way to do it than with a delicious Asian-style vinaigrette? Perfect for Asian salads, which are essentially cold plates that don't necessarily include salad greens, these tasty dressings can add a lot to many dishes. Once you master the fundamentals of these vinaigrettes, you'll be improvising to glorious effect in no time.

Western vinaigrettes are a simple ratio of 3:1 – 3 parts oil to 1 part acid. If you're not familiar with what we mean by parts, it's easy. For every 3 tablespoons of oil, you would need 1 tablespoon of acid (such as vinegar). And for 6 tablespoons of oil, you would need 2 tablespoons of acid. No matter what unit of measurement you're using — tablespoons, cups, even quarts if you need a lot of vinaigrette — just make sure the ratio is correct. It's all about balancing the ingredients.

For Asian-style vinaigrettes, we're going to take this 3:1 ratio and expand it to make a 3:3:1:1 ratio – 3 parts oil, 3 parts soy sauce, 1 part acid, and 1 part sugar. Of course, once you've mixed the ingredients and tasted it, you may decide to tweak the recipe a bit. By using this ratio you are simply setting up the foundation for your vinaigrette. You may discover that it's perfect as-is or you may decide to add a little more vinegar or soy sauce. By bringing in the umami of Asian ingredients, we can achieve that rich Asian flavor that we're looking for.