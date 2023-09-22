Bibim Guksu (Korean Cold Noodles) Recipe

Bibim guksu is a popular Korean cold noodle dish. The name bibim guksu translates to "mixed noodles" in Korean, and the dish is known for its refreshing and spicy flavors. It's a popular choice year-round but especially in the hot summer months, as it provides a light, cool meal. The main components of bibim guksu are usually thin wheat noodles often referred to as "somyeon" or "somen" noodles, a spicy sauce, some form of protein, a crisp vegetable or two, and a scoop of kimchi.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to make spicy Korean food, and this dish comes together in 15 minutes making it a great option for a quick lunch or dinner. You can mix up the vegetables based on what you have on hand."

Keep reading to learn how to make this cold noodle salad that will wow you with its sweet and spicy flavor! It might be the quickest noodle salad you've ever made!