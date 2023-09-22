Bibim Guksu (Korean Cold Noodles) Recipe
Bibim guksu is a popular Korean cold noodle dish. The name bibim guksu translates to "mixed noodles" in Korean, and the dish is known for its refreshing and spicy flavors. It's a popular choice year-round but especially in the hot summer months, as it provides a light, cool meal. The main components of bibim guksu are usually thin wheat noodles often referred to as "somyeon" or "somen" noodles, a spicy sauce, some form of protein, a crisp vegetable or two, and a scoop of kimchi.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love to make spicy Korean food, and this dish comes together in 15 minutes making it a great option for a quick lunch or dinner. You can mix up the vegetables based on what you have on hand."
Keep reading to learn how to make this cold noodle salad that will wow you with its sweet and spicy flavor! It might be the quickest noodle salad you've ever made!
Gather the ingredients for bibim guksu
To make this recipe, you'll need somen or soba noodles. "The best thing about these types of noodles is how fast they cook," Hahn remarks.
Then for the sauce, you'll need gochujang sauce, garlic, sesame oil, sesame seeds, honey, soy sauce, and rice vinegar.
The final ingredients are a hard-boiled egg, cucumber, and kimchi. "I usually use a Persian or English cucumber because they are less watery, but a standard cucumber will work fine," Hahn explains.
Prep the noodles
Go ahead and cook the noodles according to the package instructions. To halt the cooking when they are done, add them to a bowl of ice water. Let them cool for 5 minutes, then drain the noodles. "This method makes the noodles the perfect temperature for a salad," Hahn shares.
Make the dressing
The dressing is a snap to make. Grab a small bowl and add the gochujang sauce, crushed garlic, sesame oil, sesame seeds, honey, soy sauce, and vinegar. Stir to combine. "If you want to make this dressing vegan, you can substitute maple syrup for the honey," Hahn says.
Assemble the salad and serve
Now you just need to combine the salad components. Distribute the noodles into 2 bowls. Add the sliced cucumber, hard-boiled egg, and the kimchi. Top with more sesame seeds if desired and dig in. This salad will awaken your senses and make you feel like you have just ordered the best takeout ever.
The salad pairs well with Korean fish stew, kimchi soup, or is fine on its own if you want to keep things simple. If you have leftover noodles, they will keep fine in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
- 6 ounces somen or soba noodles
- 3 tablespoons gochujang sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds + more for garnish
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 Persian cucumber, thinly sliced
- 1 hard-boiled egg
- ¼ cup kimchi
- Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. When they are done, put them into a bowl of ice water to halt the cooking. Let them sit for 5 minutes, then drain.
- In a small bowl, combine the gochujang sauce, crushed garlic, sesame oil, sesame seeds, honey, soy sauce, and vinegar. Stir to combine.
- In a large bowl, combine the cooked noodles and sauce. Top with sliced cucumber, hard-boiled egg, and kimchi. Add more sesame seeds if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|548
|Total Fat
|13.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|74.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|93.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|20.2 g
|Sodium
|2,593.7 mg
|Protein
|21.1 g