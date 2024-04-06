11 Tips You Need When Making Brown Gravy

Brown gravy is basically just thickened stock or broth, so if you don't start with flavorful stock the finished sauce can end up tasting a bit limp. You can use boxed broth from the grocery store, but if you have the time homemade stock will give you much better results. And if you're already putting in the effort to make your own broth by boiling bones, you might as well make it maximally delicious by roasting the bones first.

Roasting the bones will impart extra flavor because of the Maillard reaction — they'll become intensely savory and develop a caramelized, browned, toasty taste. Not only will this enhance the flavor of the broth, but it will improve its color too. We eat with our eyes first, and while a pale gravy may taste as good as a dark one, a deep brown sauce just looks tastier than a blonde one. Darkly roasting your bones will give the stock the rich color you're aiming for. You want the bones to be deeply browned but not charred — any blackened bits will impart an unpleasant bitterness to the finished product.

You can enhance browning by squirting some tomato paste on the bones before they go into the oven — the sugar in the paste will help with caramelization, and tomatoes contain natural umami-boosting compounds.