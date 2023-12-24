For Crispy Air Fried Chickpeas, Toss Them In Cornstarch First

You might be accustomed to using chickpeas right out of the can for a salad topper or to blend into creamy hummus. They're the perfect legume to add a burst of flavor and texture — or to increase the amount of fiber — in a variety of dishes. But if you appreciate a crunchy texture, roast chickpeas in an air fryer before eating them. The result is crispy chickpeas that are delicious as a snack or as a healthier alternative to croutons on top of salad or soup. To make sure your chickpeas get as crunchy as possible, toss them in cornstarch first.

When you toss the chickpeas in cornstarch and oil before roasting them in an air fryer, you're guaranteed to get the crispiest texture possible. Cornstarch, a thickening agent made of the starch found in corn kernels, traps the moisture between the oil mixture and the actual chickpeas and creates a crispier exterior. It's the same reason some cooks use cornstarch in their crunchy fried chicken or crispy potatoes. The air fryer is a kitchen tool that makes this technique quicker, but you can also roast chickpeas in the oven to get a similar tasty result.