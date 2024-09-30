Here's Why Avocado Oil Is The Most Versatile Fat In Your Pantry

There's an understandable tendency to dismiss all the new cooking fats you see on shelves as unnecessary fads. Olive oil and vegetable oil have been serving you fine for years, so why throw money at coconut, grapeseed, and all the other options that have no clear advantages over what you already know? Well, as much as we all love a good olive oil, it turns out that some of these newly available oils actually have some pretty unique properties that make them extremely useful in your kitchen. There isn't a substitute for the flavors of walnut or sesame oils, and anyone making fried chicken should have a bottle of peanut oil at hand. But the most useful of your cooking oil options — even more so than the old standards — just might be avocado oil.

There are two types of avocado oil you'll see on the shelf, but it's the refined version that will get the most use. The refining process for avocado oil strains out impurities, which also takes out a lot of the flavor and color. This might not sound ideal, but for cooking oil the results are incredibly helpful. A more neutral flavor means avocado oil can be used for sautéing, frying, and baking all kinds of foods without changing the taste. Fat enhances flavor no matter what, but a plainer taste won't clash with any of your ingredients like more flavorful oil can, making avocado oil a true all-purpose option.