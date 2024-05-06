11 Best Foods To Cook In Avocado Oil

By now, many people are aware that avocados are one of the superfoods to consider adding to your diet. The green fruit's distinctive creamy flesh is just as unforgettable as the dishes made with it, like guacamole and avocado toast. But there's another significant contribution that it makes to the food world: avocado oil.

Cooking with avocado oil offers many healthy attributes and culinary advantages. Its heart-healthy fatty acids, a high smoke point, and versatile flavor make it the next great item to add to your cooking roster. But this begs the question: What are the best foods and dishes to cook using avocado oil? This question can be attacked from multiple angles.

Avocado oil is considered to be neutral, meaning that it generally (with notable exceptions) does not have a strong flavor on its own. This quality makes avocado oil a perfect substance for cooking anything where you want to let the other ingredients shine. It also is praised for having a high smoke point, giving it exceptional resistance to burning. Plus, as avocado oil grows as a culinary phenomenon, the offerings are becoming more diverse, with both neutral and flavorfully infused oil options entering the market.

From the dough of Indian roti flatbread to an elevated tuna salad to a notably juicy steak, you'll find that there are many foods that will benefit from being cooked with avocado oil. Below, we've rounded up some great dishes and specialties to start with.