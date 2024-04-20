The Oven Trick For Totally Revamping Store-Bought Tortilla Chips
The key to serving up the best tortilla chips comes down to one thing, and it is something both the novice and pro can do: Warm them and give a whole new meaning to their crispy, crunchy texture. Whether you are dipping your tortilla chips in salsa or transforming them into cheesy carne asada nachos, they are going to have a different taste if they are hot, fresh out of the fryer or warmed in the oven before they are brought to the table to feast upon.
It's easy to do. Simply place your favorite brand of tortilla chips on a baking sheet and let them warm in an oven set to 350 degrees for just five minutes. You will feel like you are at your favorite Mexican restaurant. You can even use this trick to revive stale tortilla chips. That said, if you're turning on your oven, you might take the extra step of spicing them up with seasoning already in your pantry.
Sensational seasonings
If you like the idea of seasoning your store-bought chips but are not certain what to use, start with a spritz of olive or avocado oil, a shake of chili powder, and a squeeze of lime juice. But don't just reach for the usual suspects. Sure, garlic and onion powder are a beautiful combination, and if you like it spicy give it a sprinkle of cayenne pepper, but don't overlook a simple salt and pepper. This dynamic duo both seasons and enhances the taste of your chips.
Are you feeling the culinary creative bug? Find a package of ranch dip seasoning in the back of your spice cabinet and use it to give your tortilla chips some cool ranch vibes. Don't forget about the parmesan cheese either. This hard, gritty cheese is salty and nutty, perfect to give these chips a little makeover. Serve them with a little warm marinara sauce. And if you are craving something sweet, don't be afraid of a little sugar and cinnamon, and while you are at it, some cinnamon roll icing for dipping.