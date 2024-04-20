The Oven Trick For Totally Revamping Store-Bought Tortilla Chips

The key to serving up the best tortilla chips comes down to one thing, and it is something both the novice and pro can do: Warm them and give a whole new meaning to their crispy, crunchy texture. Whether you are dipping your tortilla chips in salsa or transforming them into cheesy carne asada nachos, they are going to have a different taste if they are hot, fresh out of the fryer or warmed in the oven before they are brought to the table to feast upon.

It's easy to do. Simply place your favorite brand of tortilla chips on a baking sheet and let them warm in an oven set to 350 degrees for just five minutes. You will feel like you are at your favorite Mexican restaurant. You can even use this trick to revive stale tortilla chips. That said, if you're turning on your oven, you might take the extra step of spicing them up with seasoning already in your pantry.