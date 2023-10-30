Spice Up Homemade Tortilla Chips With Seasoning Already In Your Pantry

You're probably used to buying bags of tortilla chips at the grocery store or loading up from a local Mexican restaurant. They're delicious vessels for dips and salsas, but a batch of homemade chips is even better. Making these chips from scratch only requires oil, tortillas, and salt, but since you're already making them, why not spice it up with seasonings from the pantry? Let's face it, regular tortilla chips are rather bland, which is why we use them as dippers for flavor-packed dishes like guacamole. That's why adding seasonings is the right move, even if you plan on pairing them with dips anyway.

You can use any variety of spices, but our favorite combination is chili and lime. Start with a blend of chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika. A dash of cayenne pepper will add layers of spiciness, while garlic and onion powders will add layers of flavor without the spice if you're sensitive to heat. Tajín is another delicious option if you want tangy, salty, and mildly spicy flavor, or go with taco seasoning for a dash of Mexican-inspired flare.