Spice Up Homemade Tortilla Chips With Seasoning Already In Your Pantry
You're probably used to buying bags of tortilla chips at the grocery store or loading up from a local Mexican restaurant. They're delicious vessels for dips and salsas, but a batch of homemade chips is even better. Making these chips from scratch only requires oil, tortillas, and salt, but since you're already making them, why not spice it up with seasonings from the pantry? Let's face it, regular tortilla chips are rather bland, which is why we use them as dippers for flavor-packed dishes like guacamole. That's why adding seasonings is the right move, even if you plan on pairing them with dips anyway.
You can use any variety of spices, but our favorite combination is chili and lime. Start with a blend of chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika. A dash of cayenne pepper will add layers of spiciness, while garlic and onion powders will add layers of flavor without the spice if you're sensitive to heat. Tajín is another delicious option if you want tangy, salty, and mildly spicy flavor, or go with taco seasoning for a dash of Mexican-inspired flare.
Seasoning homemade tortilla chips
Before it's time to season the chips, first you must settle on the tortillas. These chips are typically made with corn because they crisp much better than with flour tortillas. We suggest using yellow or blue corn tortillas that are 5 or 6 inches in diameter, so the chips aren't too big. After cutting them into triangles, season them with your favorite bold flavor combination. We mix our seasonings with oil and lime juice, which gives the chips a zesty flavor to balance the spices while helping the spices cling to the chips. You can also brush them with oil and sprinkle on the spices separately.
When it's time to turn the seasoned tortillas into crunchy chips, you have a few options. Baking creates less of a mess and eliminates much of the oil. You can also fry them, but make sure to use an oil with a high smoke point and a big enough pot. If you're a home cook who relies on their air fryer, the appliance is a good way to make crispy tortilla chips quickly. After the chips are ready, you can boost the flavors even more by garnishing with a bit of finishing salt.