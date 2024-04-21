Roasted Garlic Focaccia (With Lots Of Olive Oil) Recipe

Bread making can seem intimidating to home cooks, but when you consider the fact that most breads consist of four simple ingredients, it's actually not difficult at all. With just a little flour, salt, water, and yeast, you can create almost anything you'd find in the bread aisle in your own kitchen. If it's your first time making bread, be sure to read the recipe carefully and measure accurately to avoid the most common mistakes.

Baker and food stylist Alexander Roberts brings us this delicious recipe for roasted garlic focaccia (with lots of olive oil) with the amateur bread baker in mind. "This is a no-knead recipe, which is the simplest type of bread out there," says Roberts. "Just mix your ingredients together, perform a few simple folds, and let the yeast and fermentation take care of the rest. Less is more when you bake bread, so try your best to trust the process."