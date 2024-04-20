The Best Way To Season Your Homemade Tortilla Chips, According To A Chef

If you're in the mood for tortilla chips, there are plenty of store-bought options available for you at your favorite market — but tortilla chips are also pretty easy to make at home. Plus, the only ingredients you need are tortillas, oil, and the seasoning of your choice. And to find out the best way to season your homemade tortilla chips, Tasting Table spoke with an expert, Roberto Santibañez, the chef and owner of Fonda, a Mexican restaurant with locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

When it comes to seasoning, Santibañez suggests keeping it simple with just salt and a hint of lime. To give more guidance, he continues, "You have to season the chips while they are hot so the salt attaches to the chip." Santibañez also advises against the use of coarse salt. "You want to use a finer salt that sprinkles more evenly and less heavily than salt that is flaky. When seasoning, sprinkle the salt from afar so it can spread evenly," he states.