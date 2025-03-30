17 Best Cheap And Healthy Snacks You Can Buy At Aldi
Aldi is nothing short of a treasure trove. While you may rely on it for meal staples, I find that it has an equally good section of snacks. From chips and cookies to ice cream and snack cakes, there is no shortage of items to choose from. Even if you're after a little bit lighter of a snacking experience or chasing certain nutrition goals, there are some snacks on the Aldi shelves and in the refrigerator and freezer aisle that are worth stocking up on.
I visit Aldi weekly, so I'm very familiar with its snacks. In order to decide which of its health-conscious snacks are the best of the best, I sampled a whole lot of them, considered their taste, texture, and nutritional value, and then decided if they were worthy of this "top hits" list or not. It should be noted here that there is not one single definition of "healthy," and all snacks can be a part of a wholesome and nutritious diet. I wanted to include items that fit an array of nutritional goals, whether they were high in protein or fiber or stand-ins for more highly-processed snack foods. All of these items, though, had to fit the definition of a "snack" — easy to grab and eat on the go in between meals.
Season's Choice steamed edamame
We're off to the freezer aisle for this first snack: the Season's Choice steamed edamame pods. This bag of frozen vegetables is super convenient to prepare. All you need to do is nuke the pods in the microwave for a few minutes, then let them stand for about a minute once they're done. You don't even have to cook the pods in a separate bowl; they can steam in the bag.
The pods are lightly salted and really pack a fresh flavor. If you've never eaten edamame before, expect a bean-like and grassy flavor from the beans — just make sure not to eat the shells themselves. If you prefer a little less work, you can also find shelled edamame pods in your Aldi's freezer section.
Edamame is a great after-school snack for the kids or a light appetizer before an Asian-inspired meal. The soybeans offer a great boost of protein and fiber and are low in calories, making them a great snacking choice for a range of diets.
Chocolate chip cookie dough Perfect bar
This Perfect bar is something I've been eyeing up at my local Aldi for a very long time. The Perfect bars come in an array of flavors, including chocolate hazelnut crisp, peanut butter, and chocolate chip peanut butter. Though, I chose the one that I expected would be my favorite: cookie dough. I don't really love the taste of conventional protein bars, as I think they can be a little mealy, but I like the taste and texture of cookie dough. This bar has one of the best textures out of any protein bar that I've ever had. It has an ample amount of chocolate chips spread throughout it, and the texture feels like you're biting into a blob of cookie dough.
Besides the doughy texture, you also get undertones of peanut and cashew butter. As a result, it doesn't have the buttery and more neutral taste of cookie dough, but, that's not a bad thing. This is an enjoyable protein bar, especially if nut butter is a go-to snack for you. Just be sure to keep it refrigerated before eating it.
Park Street Deli hummus and pretzel snack packs
One of the best things about Aldi's grab-and-go section is that it has pre-made containers of chips and dip, including this pretzel and hummus snack pack. I also saw the roasted red pepper variety at my local store, but picked this one up instead, as I wanted to see what the classic hummus tastes like. Overall, it was super creamy and basic — which isn't a bad thing. I could foresee putting these go-packs in a cooler for a hike or enjoying them during the mid-day slump at work.
The pretzels are generous and quite sturdy, which means that they will easily pick up and hold your hummus without cracking. They're not the dainty, tiny twists that other brands offer, which you may like or dislike. I prefer my pretzels thick and sturdy, so I will definitely be buying more of these containers to stock in my fridge at home.
Park Street Deli Snack Selects
Aldi carries numerous different Snack Select packs. Some have meat, while others feature different types of cheeses, nuts, and dried fruit. I selected the cheddar Jack pack, which comes with a small well of honey-roasted peanuts and raisins.
I liked the choice of flavors in this pack. The cheese was soft and easy to bite through; obviously, it didn't dry out while it was sitting in the refrigerator aisle. The cheese is peppery, bright, and the perfect foil to the sweet and nutty peanuts and raisins. The nuts are perfectly crunchy and fulfilled my cravings for something sweet. I don't think that honey-coated nuts are for everyone — this pack leans a little more sweet than it does savory — but luckily, there are other Snack Selects that you can sample that will scratch that itch for something more savory and protein-dense.
Clancy's white cheddar popcorn thins
These popcorn thins from Clancy's are a go-to treat in my household for livestock shows and camping weekends. Not only are they far cheaper than the name-brand Popcorners, but I think they have a better crunch to them, too. The white cheddar flavor is perfectly spread across the chip, and it's super satisfying to bite into. These are the kinds of chips you can eat yourself or pack for your kiddos for school.
I think that these chips are a far more fun way to eat white cheddar popcorn, plus, you won't have to worry about any kernels getting lodged in your molars. Though they come in a sweet, caramel corn-esque variety, I prefer these slightly savory ones a bit more.
Southern Grove sweetened dried mango
While some might not classify sweetened dried mango as "healthy," it is a cheaper and more shelf-stable alternative to fresh fruit — and fiber is fiber.
If you like dried mango as a whole, I think you're going to absolutely love Aldi's version of this sweet fruit. I like that the pieces have some toothsome texture; when you bite into them, you get that same feeling as if you were eating a piece of fresh fruit. It's a little grainy (in a good way) and will really satisfy that craving for something sweet late at night. You could also chop these pieces of fruits up and add them to your trail mix, or serve them on a charcuterie board. It's a versatile and tasty dried fruit worth buying.
Savoritz Parmesan cheese crisps
There are tons of alternatives to croutons out there, but none are as satisfying and protein-dense as these cheese crisps. A serving packs 13 grams of protein, and since they're made with cheese and only cheese, they are a relatively low-carb and keto-friendly snack as well. They're moderately sized, though not super overwhelming. They tasted just like I expected them to: umami and super savory — just like a good Parmesan cheese should taste. I'll admit that I couldn't eat a lot at a time because of how flavorful and dense they are, but I could foresee them being a really wonderful and multipurpose snack to have stocked in your pantry.
You can serve these as a high-protein side with dried fruits and nuts or eat them alongside savory meat on a cheeseboard. They truly are a delight, and they might just be the secret ingredient you need to step up your protein game.
Simply Nature organic fruit snacks
The list of the best snacks at Aldi should also include some offerings for the kids. These Simply Nature organic fruit snacks take the cake in that department. These individual bags of fruit snacks are easy to pack in a lunchbox or serve on the car ride. They are also made without any artificial colors or flavors.
The gummy candies inside of these packs are definitely fruit snack-adjacent. They have that gummy, stick-to-your-teeth texture that kids love, and their mixed berry flavors are very assertive and tasty. Although Simply Nature may have designed this snack with kids in mind, I don't think anyone will notice if you pick up a box just for yourself — they're just that good.
Simply Nature dark chocolate-covered freeze-dried strawberries
If you like dark chocolate, you will certainly be a fan of these dark chocolate-covered freeze-dried strawberries (what a mouthful!). The fruit encased in the luxuriously thick and slightly bitter layer of chocolate is indeed freeze-dried, so it has that noticeable crunch and crumbliness to it. It's akin to astronaut ice cream, which is not like the dried fruit you may be used to.
What I like about these candies is that they are not super sweet. The chocolate adds the perfect bitter edge to help complement the sweetness of the dried fruit. I would love to enjoy one or two as an after-dinner treat or when I need a little midday pick-me-up in between running errands and working. They're more complex than a standard candy, yet satisfy the craving for a super-sugary sweet.
Simply Nature cheddar cauliflower crackers
These Simply Nature cheddar crackers were a staple for me when I was a vegan and craving one of my all-time favorite snacks: Cheez-Its. I won't lie to you and say that they're a dead-ringer for the beloved, very-much-not-vegan snack crackers, as they have a much thinner consistency, snappier texture, and a little bit more of a dusty cheese coating. However, they do scratch the itch for a cheese cracker now and again.
I understand why some people would be hesitant to try these crackers, as cauliflower can be a very foreboding ingredient. Everything cauliflower touches tastes like cauliflower, from pizza crusts to hash browns. However, these crackers are probably the least cauliflower-like of all the cauliflower products I've sampled over the years. There is a little bit of a sulfuric tang on the back end, but it's not enough to convince you that these crackers are indeed made with the cruciferous vegetable. You can rest assured that you're getting a decent dose of fiber and veggies with these — along with that cheesy flavor that we all crave from time to time.
Simply Nature creamy almond butter
If you are a big fan of nut butters (aside from relatively inexpensive peanut butter), you know how costly they can be. Aldi offers a budget-friendly, creamy almond butter that will shake up your snack routine. This petite jar of nut butter can be easily spread atop a rice cake or banana, or used as a dip for pretzels. It's perfectly sweet and creamy, and rivals any expensive almond butter that you might find at another grocer.
Almond butter is a nutritional powerhouse. It is full of healthy fats that will help keep you satiated for a long time and can be used as a pairing for carby foods, like apples, to make a more well-rounded snack. This is one jar I recommend keeping stocked in your pantry at all times, as it can also be used as the base for sauces or as a component of your favorite baked goods.
Southern Grove sweet and salty trail mix packs
Trail mix is a great snack to keep in your purse or backpack. It will keep you more full than a bag of chips since it's often packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats. Plus, the addition of dried fruit — and in this bag's case, chocolate candies — is a great way to satisfy that craving for something sweet.
This affordably-priced box of individually packaged trail mix is a great buy. The bags contain a variety of different fruits and nuts, including peanuts, raisins, sunflower seeds, and chocolate. Unlike other trail mixes I've had, I found an even ratio of chocolate, nuts, and dried fruit. It's not my personal favorite trail mix from Aldi — that would go to the chocolate peanut butter trail mix, which tastes like dessert more than anything — but this sweet and salty mix definitely is a must-buy, too.
Simply Nature Keto coconut clusters
I can't stop ranting and raving about these keto coconut clusters. I've never been a big fan of keto food products, like cake mixes, but Aldi knew what it was doing with its coconut clusters. These snacks include layers of hemp seeds, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, and coconut flakes, all lightly coated in a sweet syrup. They're crunchy and coconut-tasting, but that's to be expected from a coconut product.
This low-carb, gluten-free snack is brimming with healthy fats. It would be a great pairing for a salty, savory snack like beef jerky. I was satisfied after eating one or two clusters, which makes me think that you could easily stretch this big bag over many, many servings.
Elevation Pure & Simple apple pie bars
Protein and snack bars, as a whole, can either be a hit or a miss. The verdict on these Pure & Simple bars, which I believe are supposed to be an imitation of Lärabars, is nothing short of "hit." These apple pie-flavored bars are made with only seven ingredients, including dried apples, almonds, walnuts, and dates. The dried apples really deliver on the promise of "apple pie", while the nuts add some protein and fats to this bar. It's very flavorful and something that I could see myself packing into a backpack for a hike or when I run out of trail mix.
This bar doesn't boast the same amount of protein as a standard protein bar, but it does scratch the itch for something sweet and nutrient-dense. I usually don't say this about snack bars, but this is one that I will be going back to Aldi for.
Southern Grove oven-roasted lightly-salted almonds
Nuts are wicked expensive. Aldi offers not only affordably priced nuts but also high-quality and fresh-tasting ones. It was hard to narrow down which nut variety to include in this review, but I ultimately decided on the oven-roasted, lightly salted almonds. These nuts are versatile; you can add them to a trail mix or charcuterie board, or just eat them straight from the bag. They're also a nutritional powerhouse filled with antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats.
Aldi does a great job in particular with these almonds, as they are, as the label suggests, "lightly salted." They would make a great foil for some raisins or chocolate pieces, since the salt would vibe with their subtle sweetness. I also appreciate that the nuts, unlike other almond brands I've tried in the past, are crunchy and fresh-tasting.
Fit & Active caramel corn rice cakes
Rice cakes are a divisive food. If you can stand their slightly styrofoam-like texture, I recommend going to Aldi and adding these caramel corn-flavored ones to your cart. Plain rice cakes can be a little dry and bland, whereas these caramel-covered ones add a subtle — but not overwhelming — sweetness. Although these rice cakes are made with, well, rice, I can taste the subtle corn-y flavor in the background. And whereas some rice cakes are stale, these are crunchy and well-textured, which makes them super satisfying to snack on.
Rice cakes are low in calories and can be used as a replacement for bread. I would recommend schmearing this one with peanut butter or almond butter and adding a sprinkle of chia seeds on top for some extra healthy fiber and fat.
Elevation chocolate sea salt Maxx bar
If you enjoy RXBARS but not their high price tag, you're going to want to opt for these Maxx Bars from Aldi. The flavor options are limited — I only found the chocolate sea salt and the blueberry bars when I went to the store — but they follow the same premise: a limited, simple list of ingredients pressed into an easy-to-eat bar.
These are not like other protein bars that I've sampled. They're quite dense, fudgy, and almost brownie-like. I didn't get any of the same plasticky flavor that I've become accustomed to with protein bars. Instead, these were flavorful and did not taste overly processed. The chocolate flavor was slightly bitter, and I really loved that there was no artificial sweetener flavor to them. The dates offered the perfect amount of sweetness, while the almonds provided a slightly nutty, yet not oppressive, undertone. I would pick these over a protein bar any day — and not just because of their low price.
Methodology
I consider myself an Aldi connoisseur, so I have tried many of the items on this list before (and loved them). However, I made sure to try them again for this ranking to see if my opinion would still hold true. There was only one item that I tested that did not make the cut for this list, the Fiber Now chocolate brownies, which tasted a little too much like tree bark for my liking. The rest of the items earned their spot on this list due to their sublime texture and flavor. Besides being all-stars on the flavor front, these products also boast an affordable price — especially when compared to their name-brand counterparts.
I wanted to include a broad swath of products that could appeal to an array of snackers, whether you're looking for something sweet, a quick bite for in-between meetings, or an alternative to heavier and less nutrient-dense snack food. While the definition of "healthy" may look different for everyone, I'm sure that there will be something for you at Aldi, regardless of how you define it.