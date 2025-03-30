17 Best Cheap And Healthy Snacks You Can Buy At Aldi

Aldi is nothing short of a treasure trove. While you may rely on it for meal staples, I find that it has an equally good section of snacks. From chips and cookies to ice cream and snack cakes, there is no shortage of items to choose from. Even if you're after a little bit lighter of a snacking experience or chasing certain nutrition goals, there are some snacks on the Aldi shelves and in the refrigerator and freezer aisle that are worth stocking up on.

I visit Aldi weekly, so I'm very familiar with its snacks. In order to decide which of its health-conscious snacks are the best of the best, I sampled a whole lot of them, considered their taste, texture, and nutritional value, and then decided if they were worthy of this "top hits" list or not. It should be noted here that there is not one single definition of "healthy," and all snacks can be a part of a wholesome and nutritious diet. I wanted to include items that fit an array of nutritional goals, whether they were high in protein or fiber or stand-ins for more highly-processed snack foods. All of these items, though, had to fit the definition of a "snack" — easy to grab and eat on the go in between meals.