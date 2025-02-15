12 Ice Creams From Aldi, Ranked Worst To Best

Aldi is a popular grocery store known for many things, most notably for its cost-effective nature and fun selection of items. Among these fun items, you'll find a plethora of snacks, an impressive amount of cheeses (ideal for building the ultimate charcuterie board), and even budget-friendly Winking Owl wine.

Venture to the frozen aisles, and you'll find quite the selection of ice cream, ranging from tubs to pints to pops. As an ice cream lover who has put various brands to the taste test, like Salt and Straw's Halloween ice creams, Melona creamy ice cream bars, and even boozy Tipsy Scoop ice creams, I've established such an ice cream palate to distinguish which Aldi ice creams are best. Though you'll find a few different brands in Aldi's frozen treat section, one brand in particular — Sundae Shoppe — reigns supreme when it comes to straight-up ice cream.

I've put 12 of these Aldi brand ice creams to the taste test to figure out which ones are worth taking up precious space in your freezer. In determining my ranking, I paid close attention to which ice creams boasted the tastiest flavors, which ones had the best texture, which ones were true to the flavors they were meant to represent, and which ones ultimately offered up flavors or add-ins that were particularly delicious or memorable.

