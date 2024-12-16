So What Flavor Are Maraschino Cherries Anyways?

With a color that approaches fluorescent, it's hard to believe that maraschino cherries are made from real fruit, and they certainly don't taste like it. But they also don't have the fake cherry flavor that you might find in soda or popsicles. So if they don't taste of cherries, what flavor are they?

The truth is that it will depend on where they come from, what color they are, and even what brand you buy. The classic fire red maraschino made in the U.S. often has no flavor apart from simply sugary but can also have a subtle almond flavor. The rainbow of different maraschino cherries will also taste different depending on the brand. Yellow could mean flavored with lemon or they could taste exactly like the red version. Similarly, green could be unflavored, or taste of lime or mint, so be sure to check the label before introducing new flavors to your cocktail or upside-down cake recipe.

High-quality imported maraschino cherries like Luxardo (at close to $20 a jar) or those made in a what's now considered the traditional or Old World style are different in both appearance and flavor. The taste and texture is much more like fresh cherries, but with tart flavors, notes of almond and spice.

