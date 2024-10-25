Salt & Straw's 2024 Halloween Ice Creams, Ranked

Seasonal ice cream flavors are nothing new, but Halloween-specific flavors that incorporate pumpkin, candy, and even real crickets? That definitely has our attention. Salt & Straw, a Portland, Oregon-based ice cream company perhaps best known for its opulent, craft, and often nonconventional ice cream flavors, is at it again with its lineup of 2024 Halloween flavors. These five flavors range from the delicious but expected chocolate-laden Candycopia to the intriguing and abstract Essence of Ghost to the straight-up scary Creepy Crawly Critters, which is riddled with real crickets and mealworms. The final two flavors in the lineup include the more neutral Blackberry Tamales and the October-requisite Jack o' Lantern Pumpkin Bread.

Needless to say, the flavors had me intrigued from the moment I read the descriptions, but are they any good? I've tried each of Salt & Straw's Halloween ice creams and have ranked them from worst to best, largely considering flavor but also keeping an open mind to those that impressed me by being particularly festive or on theme with the holiday. Should you decide you want to try the Halloween lineup, keep in mind that the flavors are only available through the holiday.

