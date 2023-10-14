10 Pumpkin Ice Creams, Ranked

We sketched the old-fashioned French pot process Graeter's has used for its lengthy existence in our list of the 25 best ice cream brands, so it's no surprise to find this one so well regarded. The flavor is fantastic, an agreed-upon A-plus that delivers exactly what you want from a pumpkin ice cream.

Unfortunately, we didn't find the texture to be quite what the reputation promises regarding creamier-than-average scoops. Greaeter's is still a little bit icy at the start and end of the spoonful. It's not freezer burn but there's a tail on how it thaws in your mouth that breaks more towards water than cream There's also a slight grittiness, though it's difficult to say if these are finely ground pumpkin spice seasonings or granules of slightly larger ice crystals.

All of this could be a negligible factor based on shipping versus buying Graeter's locally or how your freezer runs, so we're not deducting a lot of points from what's still a quality texture, and don't want to overemphasize a criticism. Graeter's remains delicious. As classic pumpkin ice cream, this is a top pick: no distractions, just pure pumpkin and spice blend.

And what's a disadvantage in one presentation may be everything needed for another; if you're looking to do an at-home pumpkin spice affogato, this would be our first pick for your scoop. Its high butterfat and strong spice will only stand up to the overwhelming flavor profile of coffee.