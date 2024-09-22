The 27 Best Pumpkin Spice Products In 2024
Fall is finally in the air, and nothing heralds the arrival of summer's end quite like pumpkin-flavored everything hitting grocery store shelves. As American as apple pie, pumpkin spice has taken on a cult-favorite following ever since Starbucks first debuted its signature seasonal latte back in 2003. Over the ensuing two decades, the autumnal flavor has evolved from a simple coffee novelty to infuse everything from ice cream and popcorn to dog treats and toothpaste.
From the delicious and the daring to the downright bizarre, there's no shortage of pumpkin spice-flavored products to try year after year. Luckily for you, we've sifted through the piles of pumpkin treats to discern which items are worth a taste. These are the best pumpkin spice products to try in 2024.
1. SToK Pumpkin Cold Brew
Starting out the list with a simple cold brew coffee, SToK hits the spot for those craving a subtle taste of fall without getting punched in the face with sugar and spice. Lightly creamy and ever so slightly sweetened, SToK's Pumpkin Cold Brew is the perfect wallet-friendly alternative to a daily trip through the Starbucks drive-through. Retailing at Kroger and Target (among other national retailers) for around $5.99, a quart and a half of the caffeinated pumpkin treat costs less than a grande Pumpkin Spice Latte with just enough fall flavor to keep you satisfied.
2. International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Cold Foam Creamer
New to the perennial pumpkin spice lineup this year, International Delight has debuted a pumpkin pie spice cold foam creamer so you can recreate Starbucks' popular pumpkin cream cold brew at home and on a budget. Bonus: Adding your own cold foam topper also allows you to better control the sweetness of your pumpkin spice cold brew coffee. You can find International Delight's Pumpkin Cold Foam Creamer on grocery store shelves at Target, Kroger, Walmart, and other national retailers for around $4.99 per can.
3. Werther's Original Pumpkin Spice Soft Caramels
If you've never given the autumnal blend of pumpkin and caramel a try, these soft and satisfying candies from Werther's Original should be your first stop for a taste of seasonal indulgence. The 100-plus-year-old brand's classic soft caramel chews get an infusion of fall flavor with hints of savory pumpkin and warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. As expected with a gooey caramel candy, this one is more sugar-forward than some other pumpkin spice-flavored treats, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. One piece will satisfy even the biggest sweet tooth, leaving plenty of candy to share with family, friends, and even the pumpkin-averse. Pick up a bag at Walmart, Kroger, or Walgreens for around $3.99.
4. Bobo's Pumpkin Oat Bars and Bites
The passionate folks at Bobo's know a thing or two about packing punchy flavors into a tiny, nutrient-dense package without adding gluten or dairy. When fall rolls around, the Boulder-based brand brings out its limited-edition Pumpkin Bars and Pumpkin Spice Oat Bites to bring a taste of autumn to on-the-go breakfast eaters everywhere.
Both offerings are pleasantly dense and filling with just enough pumpkin, cinnamon, and clove to break through the hearty whole-grain oats and lightly sweet brown rice syrup used to bind it all together. It won't drown your tastebuds in pumpkin spice flavor but rather leave a little tingle on your tongue to remind you that fall has indeed arrived. Grab a single bar or pick up a 30-pack of bites for $29.99 at national retailers like Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, and Walmart.
5. Bubbies Pumpkin Spice Mochi Ice Cream
For a twist on the season's favorite flavor, reach for a box of Bubbies Pumpkin Spice Mochi Ice Cream, available online or at regional retailers like H-E-B and Albertson's. Creamy pumpkin ice cream packed with fall spices like ginger, cloves, and cinnamon is wrapped in a sweet and springy mochi dough for an Asian-inspired twist on a classic. Thanks to mochi's rice-based recipe, these pumpkin-packed ice cream bites are gluten-free. And at just 90 calories a pop, you don't have to feel guilty for indulging in more than one autumnal treat.
6. Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Skyr
Siggi's popular Icelandic-style skyr yogurt gets a fall twist with its pumpkin and spice-infused limited-edition offering. The good-for-your-gut dairy product embraces warm seasonal spices like cinnamon and nutmeg along with creamy pumpkin puree and a dash of vanilla for a sweet and comforting autumnal treat. As an added bonus, Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Skyr packs in 15 grams of protein per serving, allowing you to fuel up for your fall activities without sacrificing on flavor. Pick up a carton of this fall-flavored treat for around $1.97 at Whole Foods.
7. Chosen Foods Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil
New for 2024, Chosen Foods has debuted a bottle of its signature avocado oil infused with a blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. Before you roll your eyes at the thought of a pumpkin spice avocado oil, imagine the culinary possibilities. Avocado oil is typically a neutral oil, making it ideal for frying, roasting, and even baking. Now, envision all of your favorite fall recipes with the flavors turned up to 11 thanks to an oil packed with all the best seasonal spices. Try using Chosen Foods Pumpkin Spice Avocado Oil for roasting butternut squash, as the fat in pumpkin muffins, or even for tossing with sweet potato fries before air frying. Order a bottle of this limited-edition avocado oil on Chosen Foods' website before it sells out.
8. Pop & Bottle Organic Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Latte
Dairy-sensitive folks tend to get the short end of the stick when ordering a classic pumpkin spice latte. While some coffee chains have begun to ditch the upcharge for dairy-free milk, that's not always the case. Better to stick to a ready-to-drink option that covers all the bases. Enter Pop & Bottle's Organic Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Latte. Not overly spiced or sweetened, this almond milk-based beverage delivers a more coffee-forward sip with a twist of pumpkin and a whisper of warm spices. It won't punch you in the face with pumpkin spice flavor, but that's not necessarily a bad thing first thing in the morning. Pick up a 48-ounce bottle for $6.99 at Target.
9. Fit Butters Pumpkin Pie Cashew Butter
If Nutella made a pumpkin-flavored spread, it would taste pretty darn close to the luscious Fit Butters Pumpkin Pie Cashew Butter. Creamy, rich, and just sweet enough, this vegan cashew butter packs a nutritional punch with pumpkin pie-flavored plant protein and coconut oil with the added indulgence of gelatin-free marshmallow mix-ins for good measure. Delicious when eaten with a spoon (speaking from personal experience), Fit Butters Pumpkin Pie Cashew Butter can be swapped in anywhere you'd use peanut butter — mix it into oatmeal, spread it on toast, or eat it with apples. Find it on Publix shelves for $12.99.
10. Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Bagels
Soft and spongy Thomas' bagels get an autumnal makeover with the return of pumpkin spice bagels. Ideal for those on the fence about pumpkin spice flavors, Thomas' Pumpkin Spice Bagels are very mild on the scale of pumpkin-like to punch you in the face. Pumpkin purée gives the bagels a squash-forward flavor, while spices like cinnamon and nutmeg linger in the background just to lift the pumpkin notes to prominence on your taste buds. Top with pumpkin spice-flavored cream cheese for an extra dose of fall flair or use plain schmear to keep things simple.
11. Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls
Picture this: Autumn leaves drifting in the wind of a chilly Sunday morning while the house fills with the smell of warm spices from a batch of pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls baking in the oven. The perfect companion to a classic fall aesthetic, Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls hit all the seasonal high notes thanks to the addition of pumpkin and extra spices in its signature gooey canned cinnamon roll dough. A hearty dose of pumpkin spice-infused cream cheese frosting takes these break-and-bake pastries from basic to indulgent with minimal effort. Pick up a can at Target, Walmart, or Kroger for around $5 a pop.
12. Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese
A perennial fall favorite, Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese has been a favorite of PSL lovers for over a decade, and for good reason. It's rich, creamy, and perfectly spreadable, blending the classic tang of cream cheese with warm cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of pumpkin. The flavor is indulgent but balanced, with just the right amount of spice to bring a fall festival to your taste buds. The smooth texture makes it ideal for spreading on bagels or as a base for an easy no-bake cheesecake. You can find Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese at Kroger, H-E-B, Giant, and other regional retailers for around $4.49 per container.
13. Simple Mills Almond Flour Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix
Whipping up a semi-homemade fall brunch gets a little easier with flavorful shortcuts like Simple Mills Almond Flour Pumpkin Pancake & Waffle Mix. The mix is packed with pumpkin spice goodness, blending pumpkin with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove for perfectly balanced fall flavor. All you have to do is add water, oil, and eggs to transform the mix into batter, then spoon dollops of the mixture onto a preheated pan, and voila! Light and fluffy pumpkin spice pancakes with a slightly crisp edge that are best enjoyed with a healthy drizzle of maple syrup. You can find this seasonal Simple Mills mix at Kroger, Walmart, and Sprouts.
14. Pumpkin Spice RX Bar
Those craving a pumpkin spice fix with a cleaner label should head for the energy bar aisle of their local neighborhood grocery store. Made with just a handful of ingredients, RX Bar's pumpkin spice protein bars pack a fall-flavored punch with pumpkin, cinnamon, and cloves added to a proprietary blend of egg whites, almonds, cashews, and dates for a chewy and satisfying seasonal on-the-go snack. Pick up a box from Target, Kroger, or Walmart, or add a box to your Amazon grocery order.
15. Death Wish Pumpkin Chai Coffee
This one is for those hardcore coffee fans who want to forgo all the saccharine syrups and sweeteners that come with a pumpkin spice latte. Death Wish's Pumpkin Chai Coffee is a spice-forward bean blend roasted with cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg to create something akin to fall in a cup. Add pumpkin spice creamer to amplify the sweet notes from the roast or simply sip it black to soak up those warming spices. This fair trade-certified blend can be found seasonally at Kroger, Walmart, Sprouts, and other national retailers for around $11.99 per bag.
16. Van Leeuwen Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream
Brooklyn-born Van Leeuwen knows how to make an indulgent scoop of ice cream, and its limited-edition fall offering is no exception. Available by the pint at Whole Foods, Central Market, and other select retailers, Van Leeuwen's Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream embraces the creaminess of pumpkin purée in a tangy cheesecake-inspired scoop spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. While the flavors are nicely balanced, what sets this pint apart is the crunchy bits of honey graham cracker crust. The textural contrast adds an extra dimension to the beautiful bite, creating an autumnal indulgence that's worth every calorie.
17. LesserEvil Organic Pumpkin Spice Popcorn
Popcorn may not be top of mind when it comes to picking out top pumpkin spice products, but LesserEvil seems to have cracked the code (or, rather, the corn) on packing fall flavor into a light and crunchy treat. LesserEvil's Organic Pumpkin Spice Popcorn is nothing short of aromatic spice-infused kettle corn made with organic coconut oil and brown rice syrup for a cleaner label that doesn't sacrifice taste. With its delicate balance of salty, sweet, and slightly spicy, we dare you not to eat the whole bag. LesserEvil's organic pumpkin spice popcorn can be found at Whole Foods, Kroger, on Amazon, and LesserEvil's website for around $4 per bag.
18. Hotel Tango Pumpkin Somethin' Pumpkin Spice Bourbon
Even artisanal spirits aren't immune to the pumpkin spice trend. Luckily, brown spirits like bourbon pair beautifully with spice, a fact the folks at Hotel Tango have used to their advantage. The Indianapolis-based small-batch distillery blended its signature bourbon with allspice, clove, cinnamon, ginger, and, of course, a dash of pumpkin to create a fall-flavored spirit that can be enjoyed on its own, mixed into an Irish PSL, or as the anchor to an extra autumnal hot toddy. This special edition spirit makes a great gift for pumpkin lovers — pick up a bottle at select package stores or order it online directly from Hotel Tango.
19. Sweet Loren's Pumpkin Spice Pre-Cut Cookies
Craving the comfort of a homemade fall-flavored baked good but don't feel like cleaning up? Enter Sweet Loren's pumpkin spice pre-cut cookies. This low-effort dessert delivers a delightfully spicy cookie hot from the oven with subtle notes of pumpkin that come through as the cookies cool. As an added bonus, Sweet Loren's cookie dough is vegan and gluten-free, so not only are these safe to share with kids and coworkers, but you can also snack on the egg-free dough balls without fear of foodborne illness. Pick up a pack at national retailers like Kroger and Target for around $5.99 to $6.99.
20. Southern Tier Pumking Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Looking to switch up your usual pumpkin spice order? Brewed with real pumpkin and a rich blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla, Southern Tier Pumking Imperial Pumpkin Ale boasts a quintessential autumn flavor that'll transport you into the heart of a pumpkin patch. With its high ABV and smooth, malty backbone, it's both warming and satisfying. You'll taste notes of caramel and pie crust, making it almost dessert-like without being overly sweet. Those craving something a touch sweeter should try Southern Tier's newest fall offering: Caramel Pumking Imperial Pumpkin Ale. This fall brew can be found at Trader Joe's, Target, Total Wine, and other beverage retailers for around $14.99.
21. Trader Joe's Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
One of our favorite spots for fall-flavored treats, Trader Joe's has introduced a new offering amongst its 2024 lineup: a pumpkin spice snickerdoodle cookie mix. The concept is simple (a pumpkin cookie rolled in cinnamon and other spiced like a snickerdoodle), but this Trader Joe's mix executes it to perfection. The cookies are soft and chewy with just enough spice to warm your tongue without overpowering the delicate pumpkin flavor. And at just $3.99 per box, Trader Joe's Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix is bound to fly off the shelves.
22. Frosted Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts
If pumpkin spice coffee isn't your jam, you can still give your morning routine a seasonal makeover with a Frosted Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tart. The fall-flavored breakfast treat has a cinnamon-forward flavor with a nice creaminess from the pumpkin puree filling. To squeeze the most pumpkin spice notes out of your pastry, be sure to toast it first. Warm spices, smooth pumpkin, and a sweet frosted topping — what more could you ask for in a fall breakfast? These autumnal Pop-Tarts could even do double duty as dessert on a seasonally inspired grazing board if you're feeling creative. Pick up a box at Target, Kroger, or any other national retailer for around $3.89 per box.
23. Entenmann's Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins
For a pumpkin spice treat on the go, Entenmann's Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins are hard to beat. Soft, moist, and satisfying, these mini-muffins pack all the cozy fall flavors you love — cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of pumpkin sweetness — into a bite-sized package. The texture is light and fluffy, with just the right amount of subtle spice to satisfy your pumpkin craving. Individual, pre-packed portions make it easy to grab for a quick breakfast or afternoon snack. Pick up a box at Kroger, Safeway, or H-E-B for around $2.89.
24. REBBL Spiced Pumpkin Pie Protein Shake
Give your weekly meal-prep routine a fall-flavored makeover by adding REBBL's Spiced Pumpkin Pie Protein Shake into the mix. Packed with 20 grams of plant protein, this vegan ready-to-drink shake infuses a blend of oat and coconut milk with smooth pumpkin purée and classic fall spices to create a better-for-you way to satisfy that seasonal craving. The sip is spice-forward with pumpkin undertones, providing a flavorful way to reach your daily protein goal. You can find REBBL's pumpkin pie protein shake at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Target for $4.99.
25. Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows
The perfect companion for the season's first cup of hot chocolate, Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows bring a pleasant pumpkin sweetness to whatever kind of flavor party you're craving. These treats are definitely on the sweeter side, pushing more of a pumpkin than spice flavor. An adorable pumpkin shape leaves no doubt as to the seasonality of these sweets, making them ideal for kid-friendly baking or for simply snacking. Pick up a bag for around $2.49 at national retailers like Walmart, Albertsons, and Kroger.
26. Planter's Pumpkin Spice Almonds
A sweet treat for more sophisticated palates, Planter's Pumpkin Spice Almonds pack a punch with a spice-forward sugar coating that makes it hard to eat just one. The beautiful balance of sweet, salty, and spicy creates an irresistible combination, while the subtle pumpkin flavor satisfies your craving for all things fall. Whether you're enjoying them as a snack or adding them to a festive charcuterie board, they're the perfect seasonal indulgence. You can find Planter's Pumpkin Spice Almonds at Kroger, Walmart, Safeway, or on Amazon, usually priced around $7.99 per can.
27. Seven Sundays Real Pumpkin Spice Oat Protein Cereal
As simple as it sounds, Seven Sundays Real Pumpkin Spice Oat Protein Cereal gets its addictive fall flavor from, you guessed it, real pumpkin. By mixing pumpkin into its proprietary upcycled oat mixture (the byproduct of making oat milk) and tossing each crunchy ring in cinnamon and nutmeg, Seven Sundays produces a cereal that actually tastes like pumpkin spice — no artificial flavoring required. The limited-edition flavor is currently sold out online, but the brand plans to re-up its supply for October.