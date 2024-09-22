The 27 Best Pumpkin Spice Products In 2024

Fall is finally in the air, and nothing heralds the arrival of summer's end quite like pumpkin-flavored everything hitting grocery store shelves. As American as apple pie, pumpkin spice has taken on a cult-favorite following ever since Starbucks first debuted its signature seasonal latte back in 2003. Over the ensuing two decades, the autumnal flavor has evolved from a simple coffee novelty to infuse everything from ice cream and popcorn to dog treats and toothpaste.

From the delicious and the daring to the downright bizarre, there's no shortage of pumpkin spice-flavored products to try year after year. Luckily for you, we've sifted through the piles of pumpkin treats to discern which items are worth a taste. These are the best pumpkin spice products to try in 2024.