The Difference Between A Grazing Table And Charcuterie Board

Grazing tables are ideal presentations to offer snacks and lighter dishes for events and larger gatherings, as an assortment of food items can be set out for guests to choose from and create plates of their liking. Packed with various meats, chips, cheeses, nuts, crackers, and fruit, the surface of an entire table can be covered in trays and dishes of various ingredients. Presentations can vary, with seasonal foliage surrounding wooden cutting boards to bowls of dips and condiments surrounded by a hodgepodge of finger foods waiting for guests to pick up and snack on.

Whether decorated with floral centerpieces or punctuated with elegant candles, these expansive spreads of food can be organized according to a theme or specific food groups. While different charcuterie boards may be part of a grazing table, these smaller boards of meat and cheeses represent a much more compact serving of the expansive offerings provided by the lively and entertaining setup of a grazing table.