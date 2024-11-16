7 Melona Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

It's hard to resist a good ice cream bar, especially if it carries a delightfully creamy and fruity flavor profile. That's where Melona comes in, an ice cream brand that first gained popularity in Korea in 1992 with its classic and iconic honeydew flavor and has since expanded to countries like Vietnam, China, Canada, and the United States. In the following decades, it rolled out several other flavors, including strawberry, mango, ube, pistachio, and banana.

While many fruity ice cream bars tend to have an icier texture, Melona's ice cream bars lean heavily into a creamy, rich texture, with the brand describing the bars as "gelato-like." The availability of Melonas may vary depending on where you're located, but the ice cream bars have been available at Costco in the past, and there's a good chance that you'll find them year-round at local Korean grocery stores or chains like H Mart. Melona's store locator can help you pinpoint any products that might be available near you.

As someone who is well-versed in all things ice cream and has tried just about every ice cream bar out there, I purchased all the available Melona flavors to determine if the honeydew flavor really is the best or if another flavor deserves more esteemed recognition. The taste test is based on personal preference, but I also considered factors like which flavors accurately represented the fruit or nut and how potent the flavor was.

