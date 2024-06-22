16 Types Of Melons, Explained

Rich and juicy, melons are powerhouses of both flavor and nutrition. They're part of the gourd family Cucurbitaceae, which also includes pumpkins and squash, and those that are sweet belong to a subcategory called muskmelons. In other words, there are many varieties available, so you can easily find ones that suit both your palate and cooking style.

Melons have a higher water content than other fruits, up to 90% for some, and eating them is a great way to hydrate. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, nearly all melons are also low in calories and are loaded with antioxidants. They're generally safe to eat if you're not allergic, but certain melons, like watermelons, contain a type of carbohydrate called FODMAPs, so those with irritable bowel syndrome may not be able to tolerate them. Most melons are also high in sugar, so anyone who wishing to limit their sugar intake may want to eat them in moderation.

You can add melons to many recipes, from mint and melon fruit salad to even savory recipes. Here are 16 types of delicious, nutritious melons, starting with those easiest to find in the U.S.