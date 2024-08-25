Wrap Up Summer With This Easy, 3-Ingredient Strawberry 'Nice Cream'

With vegan ice cream currently in its golden age, there are now more resources than ever to find the best quality ingredients for your frozen dessert. Knowing the different types of strawberries and cooking tips for how to properly pick and prepare them will definitely help too. It's important to start with fresh, wholesome ingredients to get the taste and texture just right, and also remember that freezing is paramount — as is your patience with the food processor. With so many different types of plant milk to choose from, you'll have no shortage of ingredient options with which to experiment for your nice cream.

If you're the type to want to eat ice cream, nice cream, or any other frozen sweet straight out of the container, then you might want to skip the toppings and go straight to spooning; however, there are plenty of plant-based and dairy-free ingredients to take your strawberry nice cream to the next level. Brûlée slices of banana for a caramelized topping to complement your fruity flavors. Use non-dairy chocolate to make your own chocolate sauce, chocolate syrup, or hot fudge to drizzle over your nice cream or even crush up freeze-dried strawberries for the ultimate crunchy topping. The ingredients and process are simple enough that any way you want your strawberry nice cream, it's sure to be a wholly satisfying treat.