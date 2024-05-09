20 Absolute Best Substitutes For Croutons In Your Salads

Croutons are a seemingly divisive salad topping. Some people make their salads at home with 75% croutons, while others furiously rifle through and pick off every crouton in their restaurant salad. Although we are proud crouton lovers, we admit that eating plain, garlic croutons on every single salad can get boring sometimes — especially considering that there is a whole world of crunchy, savory alternatives out there.

In an effort to make salads more exciting, we've curated a list of the best substitutes for croutons. Some are more hands-off than others, and many of these alternatives can be bought from your local grocery store rather than whipped up in your home kitchen. This makes it easy to grab a handful of your favorite crouton replacements, toss them on your salad, and enjoy. Once you find your favorites, you can even try to integrate them into other places where you'd find croutons, including on top of your favorite soup.