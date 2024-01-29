Crispy Lentils Are The Easy, Crunchy Salad Topping You Need

Crunchy salad toppers have expanded far beyond the croutons in a Caesar salad, with Southwestern salads using tortilla strips, fried crispy chow mein noodles topping Chinese chicken salads, and pine nuts sprinkled over an Italian chopped salad. Crispy beans are the newest frontier, offering a quick and easy homemade salad topper that's crunchy, savory, and packed with protein.

Crispy chickpeas and fava beans are longstanding popular snacks around the world, only recently becoming popular salad and grain bowl ingredients. Crispy lentils are just as easy to make, and their small size and distinct meaty taste will give you a pop of crunchiness and flavor in each forkful of salad. Crisping them with a bit of oil only bolsters their savory, umami nature, while also serving to bind and absorb any spices, herbs, and seasonings you want to fit the culinary theme of the salad in question.

For example, you can use a spice mixture of smoked paprika, thyme, oregano, coriander, cinnamon, and garlic powder for your lentils to top Mediterranean salads like Greek salad, or to replace cooked lentils in this lentil fattoush salad from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn. Chili powder, cumin, and onion powder would bring Mexican zest to savory lentils, adding a spicy, earthy, and tangy salad topper for a roasted corn and avocado salad or a Southwestern chicken salad.